Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

CBSE Class 12th Compartment exam result declared: How to download marksheet

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2022: Students can now check their compartment results at the official website/s- cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in

cbse, cbse compartment resultCBSE Class 12 Compartment result: Candidates download the CBSE 12th scorecard using login credentials such as roll number and registration number.(Representational image/file)

CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today announced the class 12 compartment exam result 2022. Students can now check their compartment results at the official websites- cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Read |CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams Result 2022: Tentative schedule for verification of marks released

Apart from the official website, the result can also be checked via Digilocker and UMANG mobile app. CBSE conducted the compartment exams for Class 12 students on August 23.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE — cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Tap on CBSE 12th compartment result link

Step 3: Fill login credentials such as your roll number, school number and date of birth and press submit.

Step 4: After submitting, your CBSE compartment result 2022 will show on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your result for future use and reference.

Also Read |CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result: Board to introduce security pin for Digilocker accounts, here's how to download it

“The detailed modalities for applying for the verification of marks, obtaining photocopy of the answer books and re-evaluation of the answers of the candidates who have appeared for the compartment examinations 2022 will be issued once the result is declared,” reads the official notification by CBSE.

This year, the overall pass percentage for Class 12 exams was 92.71 per cent and for Class 10, it was recorded at  94.40 per cent. The compartment result of class 10 has not been announced yet.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 03:00:57 pm
