CBSE Class 12 Compartment result 2021: Re-evaluation, marks verification schedule released

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has released the schedule for re-evaluation and verification of marks for the supplementary or compartment exams held for class 12 board exams. Students will have to apply at the official website, cbse.gov.in.

As per the schedule, for verification of marks candidates have to apply online between October 4 to October 6, 11:59 pm. A fee of Rs 500 per subject will be applicable for verification.

Whereas for obtaining the photocopy of the evaluated answer sheet, the candidate has to apply between October 13 to October 14, 11:59 pm. A fee of Rs 700 per answer book will be applicable for this facility.

For re-evaluation of any question, candidates have to apply between October to October 19, 11:59 pm. Any change in marks including the decrease will be affected. Candidates whose marks have been changed will have to surrender their mark sheets and will be given new ones.

Requests for re-evaluation or challenge will be accepted only for the theory portion for Rs 100 per question. The status of reevaluation will be uploaded on the website.

CBSE on September 29 released the results class 12 offline compartment exams. The exams were conducted for class 12 students who appeared in improvement, compartment or private category examinations.