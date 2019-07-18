CBSE Class 12 compartment exam results declared, how to check

CBSE Class 12 compartment exam results 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the results of Class 10, 12 compartment examinations. The students who appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

The Class 12 compartment examination was conducted on July 2, 2019.

To clear the CBSE compartment class 10, 12 exams, candidates need to score at least 33 per cent based in theory as well as practical and aggregate score.

CBSE Class 12 compartment exam results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’

Step 3: Enter your roll number, school number, centre number, admit card id

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

A consolidated mark sheet will be issued only to candidates whose compartment result was declared in 2018-2019 examination and thereafter declared pass in July 2019 compartment examination.

Candidates will get three chances to appear for compartment exam from 2020. The board has also decided that from 2020 academic session, compartment candidates will be given three chances to appear for the examination, while candidates who failed will be allowed to appear for the examination next year and practical marks will be carry forwarded.

According to CBSE, a candidate placed in a compartment may reappear for the exam to be held in July or August same year and may avail the second chance in March/April next year. They may further avail the third chance for the compartmental exam that will be conducted in July/August of that year.