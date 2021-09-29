CBSE Class 12 Compartment exam results 2021 announced: How to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the results class 12 offline compartment exams. The exams were conducted for class 12 students who appeared in improvement, compartment or private category examinations. Students can check their results at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

The class 10 exams began on August 25 and concluded on September 8 whereas the class 12 exams began on August 25 and ended on September 16. The exams were also conducted for class 10 and 12 private candidates, patrachar, and second chance compartment candidates.

CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the result website – cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other credentials

Step 4: Click on submit to view result

As per the notification released by CBSE, the class 12 improvement, compartment exams were only conducted for English core, physical education, business studies, accountancy, chemistry, political science, biology, economics sociology, IP, computer science, maths, Hindi elective and core, geography, psychology, home science, physics and history subjects only.

The CBSE declared the class 12 results on July 30 based on the alternate assessment criteria. The students were marked on the basis of their performance in class 10, 11, and pre-board exams.