CBSE Class 12 Chemistry paper analysis: ‘Most questions from NCERT, different MCQs in all sets’

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry paper analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today conducted the Chemistry exam for Class 12 students. Most students and teachers found the paper balanced with all questions asked from the syllabus.

“The chemistry paper was balanced with a moderate difficulty level. The MCQs were quite direct. The level of questions was similar to the previous years and the pattern was in accordance with the CBSE sample paper. Most questions were based on NCERT and students who have revised the NCERT pattern thoroughly would solve the paper well,” Ajay Verma PGT Chemistry at DPS Indirapuram said.

Divya Rathi, a Class 12 student of Gateways School, Sonipat said the paper was easy and all questions were from the syllabus. “The passage-based questions were easy to guess. Even the numerical calculations were simple and required little effort. The paper was not lengthy and I was able to easily complete it in time,” Rathi said.

However, some teachers and students claimed that the difficulty level of the paper was higher than the CBSE sample paper. Even

“As per my meticulous observation, the difficulty level of the Chemistry paper of Class 12 was high. The questions asked in the paper were tricky, although they were from the NCERT course. Based on the sample paper released by CBSE earlier, it was a moderately difficult paper to attempt,” Ruchi Gupta, PGT chemistry at MRG School said.

Meanwhile, this year the MCQs asked in all sets were different. “MCQs in the sets were different but the theoretical questions were mostly the same. The passage-based questions were easy to guess. Students managed their time better as the paper was not lengthy,”