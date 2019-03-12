CBSE class 12 chemistry exam: Easy but tricky, say experts

CBSE class 12 Chemistry exam was conducted on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. As of now, no anomaly has been reported. After a difficult Physics exam, students were expecting the Chemistry exam to be difficult as well, however, based on students reactions, it could be concluded that the exam was easy.

Talking to indianexpress.com, a chemistry teacher from Amity International school said, “The exam was easy, students could complete the exam in given time, in fact, many of our students cleared the exam early. We are expecting 95+ marks from this year’s result.” She further added, “The one and two marks questions asked in today’s exam were tricky. While the questions were from NCERT they were not straight and tested basic understanding of students rather than learning.”

Another teacher said, “P-block elements used to constitute of 8 marks each year and this year it was for 5 marks. There were more internal choices in the exam. It was a balanced paper and students should be able to secure well if have been through with their NCERT.”

Among tech-based initiatives, CBSE has launched exam centre locator app, geo-tagged time-based tracking and monitoring of confidential materials, live web streaming from exam centres.

After having preponed the exam dates from March to February, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the results of class 10 and 12 earlier than the previous years. According to reports, the CBSE 2019 result is expected to be declared around May 10, 2019.