CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam analysis, question paper

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had conducted the class 12 Chemistry exam at 4,774 centers today. As many as 6,44,552 candidates had registered to appear for the exam today. The exam was also conducted in violence-hit northeast Delhi from where 98.4 per cent attendance was registered, as informed by the CBSE.

Students have found today’s exam to be easy barring the one markers. The newly-introduced one mark questions constitute around 20 marks in the exam. Talking to indianexpress.com, Ashik Kumar, PGT Chemistry, VidyaGyan, Bulandhshahr said, “Tthe exam was neither too tough nor easy. It was based on sample question papers released by the CBSE. It is possible to score 100 in this exam. An average student can easily score 45-50 marks out of 70.”

Sujata Mazumdar, Chemistry teacher, Genesis Global School, Noida, said, “Some objective-type questions were tricky and a couple of questions were concept-based. Rest of the exam was entirely based on the NCERT. Those who have ready the NCERTs can easily score 60-70 per cent. Since the questions are direct, evaluation is also not expected to be very hard.”

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry question paper

Economics is the next major exam for class 12 students, which will be held on March 13, followed by biology on March 14. For class 10 students, mathematics will be the next major exam on March 12. Read CBSE class 10, 12 date sheet here

