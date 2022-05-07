scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 07, 2022
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Analysis: Paper moderately easy; few questions rated lengthy

The paper required a thorough understanding of the concept and present un the NCERT. It had good conceptual and numerical questions. The easy and average questions are in the right proportion.. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
May 7, 2022 2:46:20 pm
cbse, cbse boardsSome students rated the paper lengthy. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the term 2 Class 12 Chemistry paper on Saturday, May 7. Students and subject experts rated the paper moderate with most questions asked from the syllabus. Some students rated the paper lengthy.

Ruchi Gupta, Sr. Academic Coordinator at MRG School Rohini said that most of the questions in the Chemistry paper were direct and based on the sample paper issued by CBSE.

“The paper required a thorough understanding of the concept and present un the NCERT. It had good conceptual and numerical questions. The easy and average questions are in the right proportion,” Gupta said. 

Chanchal Sharma, PGT chemistry at TDI international school said, “Today’s chemistry paper was quite easy, but a little lengthy though. Students with a great knowledge of the syllabus must have completed the paper in given time. A few questions were easy but were really time-consuming to write step-by-step answers to. All the questions were as per the syllabus only and were on the expected lines.”

“The students did not face any issues w.r.t time management and they all could complete the paper within the stipulated time. All questions were doable and similar to the sample papers practiced in class. Overall, all students were happy and satisfied with the paper,” she added. 

There were adequate internal choices given in each section which was a relief for students. Section A and Section B were easy of chemistry paper. Section C of the paper was a little moderate. On the other hand  paper, chemistry was easy. Overall, the paper can be said a moderate one.”

 

 

 

