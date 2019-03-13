CBSE class 12 Business studies exam tomorrow, here are last minute revision tips

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the business studies exam tomorrow, March 14, 2019 (Thursday). It is a scoring subject but with good analytical skills. Little preparedness can make a student secure well in the exam. Here is a list of hacks which can help you score better in the forthcoming exam:

During the reading time of 15 minutes, read the question paper carefully specially HOTS (High Order Thinking Skills), value-based, case study based question and check out the marks assigned to each question. Plan and organise your answers in your mind. Focus on six marks in case studies first. You can give the initial 2-3 minutes quickly to direct questions.

— In a question with words like ‘enumerate’, ‘mention’, ’outline’, ‘state’ or ‘list’, write explanatory points (complete sentence should be given regarding points)

— For one marker, write answers in one word or one sentence. For three markers, write at least three points with explanation and for four markers, write four points with explanation and so on.

— Try to attempt all questions. Write and explain whatever you know rather than leaving a question blank.

— In value-based question ‘Values’ should be highlighted and explained in one sentence. Values are best written in noun form.

— Give examples whenever possible. Especially in questions of differential piece wage system, trading on equity etc.

— Start the answer from the extract given in the question for clarity. For instance, in a question asking to explain ‘Internal sources of recruitment are better than external sources’, explain any five reasons in support of this statement. Answer the internal sources of recruitment are better than external sources including related answers with questions.

— In questions where process or steps are asked, irrespective of the marks assigned to the question and follow the proper sequence.

— In questions like, ‘directing is the heart of management process’ Do you agree? Give five reasons in support of your answer. (5 marks)

— Start answer with your view and write five points with an explanation.

Presentation

— ‘Distinguish’ or ‘Differentiate’ questions should always be written in tabular form preferably with basis column.

— If possible give the diagrammatic representation of answers. Example: Scalar Chain, Communication Networks, Controlling process, Functional structure, Divisional structure etc.

— Business studies is a scoring subject, but you have to Focus on presentation. Try to write answers in points rather than writing long paragraphs, underline important parts, keywords in explanation and headings of answers or use highlighter or black pen (do it simultaneously while writing answers; do not leave it for the end.

— Do write question number clearly and strictly tallying with the question paper and leave a few lines before attempting the next question.

— Follow a serial order. You may also follow the reverse order i.e. attempt 6 marks questions first, then 5, 4, 3 and 1 markers.