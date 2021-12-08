CBSE Class 12 Business Studies exam analysis: Paper rated moderate with more questions based on case study

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has successfully conducted CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Board Exam 2021-22 of Business Studies on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at various exam centres located across the country and abroad.

The question paper carried 40 marks and needed to be attempted in 90 minutes. The question paper had three sections (Section A, B and C). There was no negative marking, each question contained 0.8 marks and more details about these sections are given below.

Section-A 24 questions of 0.8 mark each (only 20 questions to be answered) Section-B 24 questions of 0.8 mark each (only 20 questions to be answered) Section-C 12 questions of 0.8 mark each (only 10 questions to be answered)

The paper had variety of questions like subjective MCQ, application based MCQ, fill in the blank, case based and questions based on assertion/reason.

The overall difficulty level of the questions was average. The questions were based only on the topics mentioned in the Term 1 CBSE syllabus. It was more about case-based MCQs, which were conceptual.

“Most of the students were able to finish it in time. All the questions were framed from the NCERT textbook. This paper was more conceptual as expected. The answers are all there in NCERT, but students should have practiced application-based MCQs more to score well,” Yogesh Chandra Pandey, Senior Teacher Business Studies, Unison World School, Dehradun said