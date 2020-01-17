CBSE Class 12 Boards 2020 internal marks allotted by schools, uploading link activated

CBSE class 12 practical marks uploading link activated (Express Photo by Vishal/ Representational image) CBSE class 12 practical marks uploading link activated (Express Photo by Vishal/ Representational image)

CBSE class 12 Boards 2020: Marks dedicated to to the internal section, commonly known as practical, have been granted by the respective schools to their students appearing for the CBSE class 12 Board exams. Now, the schools will have to upload the marks to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) — cbse.nic.in. The uploading link has been activated today – January 17 and will remain live till February 7, 2020.

As per the official CBSE notice, in case internal marks of a student is not uploaded, their result will be withheld. Further, in case of any erroneous entry, no corrections will be accepted. Candidates also have to clear the CBSE Board exams in practical separately by obtaining 33 per cent marks. Thus, this can be considered partial result for board exams, however, it would only be available once the final result is declared.

Most of the class 12 board exams allot 20 per cent marks to internals and 80 marks to theory. As per the 33 per cent rule, candidates need to score 26 marks in theory and six in internal to pass the board exams. However, when it comes to practical subjects which mark for 30 marks, candidates need to score 10 marks in practical and 23 in theory.

The CBSE had announced to change its marking scheme for the theory exams as well. The Board will give priority to creative, correct and relevant answers given by students to encourage conceptual understanding instead of rote-learning. The creative way of writing will be encouraged as long as a student writes the correct answer.

Now that practical exams are over and their results are being uploaded, the CBSE theory exams will begin from February 15. CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams will begin from 10 am and 15 minutes will give given to each candidate to read the question paper.

