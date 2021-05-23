CBSE Class 12 board exams: State governments to send suggestions to Education Ministry by May 25 

No decision has been taken yet on CBSE Class 12 board exam. (Representational Image)

CBSE Board Class 12 Exams 2021: The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal conducted a high-level meeting today with all the states/UT education ministers, secretaries and chairpersons of state examination boards, and stakeholders to discuss pending Class 12 board exams, entrance examinations for professional courses.

Various options regarding the methodology, process, duration and timings of the exams were discussed. While a broad consensus was there, however, it was decided that states and UTs may like to further examine the matter and send their feedback in writing by May 25.

Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, said, the ministry will consider all suggestions and take a final decision soon. He reiterated that the priority of the government is to conduct all the examinations in a safe and secure environment.

On April 14, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had notified that Class 12 exams have been postponed and that further information concerning the board exams would be given to students by June 1.

In this context, following the consultative meeting with the states and UTs today, the Government of India will examine the suggestions received from the various state governments this week and convey further information in this regard to the students by or before June 1.