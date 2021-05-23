CBSE Class 12 board exams: Delhi govt not in favour of conducting exam, says Sisodia

In the aftermath of the high-level meeting, which was conducted today to discuss the decision on Class 12 boards and entrance exams, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia held a press conference, where he highlighted the suggestions shared with the Central government. He said that the Delhi government is not in favour of conducting board exams without vaccinating students.

Addressing an important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/9c898PLhqp — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 23, 2021

He further added, “In a meeting with the central government, today demanded that vaccine should be arranged for all the children of class 12 before the examination. The stubbornness of organizing the examination by playing with the safety of the children will prove to be a big mistake and a failure.