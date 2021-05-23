CBSE Class 12 board exams: Delhi govt not in favour of conducting exam, says Sisodia

Updated: May 23, 2021 6:06:14 pm
In the aftermath of the high-level meeting, which was conducted today to discuss the decision on Class 12 boards and entrance exams, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia held a press conference, where he highlighted the suggestions shared with the Central government. He said that the Delhi government is not in favour of conducting board exams without vaccinating students.
Addressing an important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/9c898PLhqp
— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 23, 2021
“This is not the right time to conduct exams. We must not fall for following the conventions and traditional practices of conducting exams. We are suggesting that Class 12 students should be evaluated based on performance in internal assessments. If a student is not satisfied with the awarded marks, they should be allowed to appear for exams at a later point,” Sisodia said.
Read | Overwhelming response from Delhi teachers, students to cancel board exams: Sisodia
Sisodia has urged the central government to ramp up the vaccination drive for students. “Class 12 students can be evaluated based on internal assessments, but vaccinations will still be required for those who are appearing for entrance exams. Either Pfizer or other vaccines which are produced by India should be made available for students on a priority basis,” he said.
He further added, “In a meeting with the central government, today demanded that vaccine should be arranged for all the children of class 12 before the examination. The stubbornness of organizing the examination by playing with the safety of the children will prove to be a big mistake and a failure.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-