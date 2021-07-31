Over 99% students clear CBSE Class XII board exams in Chandigarh, Panchkula regions

The overall pass percentage has shot up this year, with marks calculated on the basis of a student's score from class XII pre-boards, XI and X. (File Photo/Representative Image)

THE CENTRAL Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of the class XII board exams of 2020-21, Friday. In Chandigarh and Panchkula regions, the overall pass percentage stood at 99.47 and 99.54 per cent respectively — higher than the national average of 99.37 per cent.

Board exams were cancelled in May this year amid the second Covid wave, to assure safety of students and teachers. Last year, the overall pass percentage for Panchkula region was 92.52 per cent and 92.04 for Chandigarh region. Overall, 88.78 per cent candidates had passed last year nationally.

The overall pass percentage has shot up this year, with marks calculated on the basis of a student’s score from class XII pre-boards, XI and X. Schools themselves had uploaded marks this year on the special portal created by CBSE for tabulation of results.

Chandigarh region includes Punjab, UTs Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The Panchkula region includes Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

After cancellation of the board exams, a policy was framed with the help of an expert committee for tabulation of marks, which was implemented after approval from the Supreme Court.

The formula which has been used to tabulate results this year is: 40 per cent contribution of marks of class XII based on unit test/mid-term/pre-board, 30 per cent contribution of marks of class XI based on theory component and 30 per cent marks of class X of best three performing subjects out of five main subjects. Practical/internal assessment of class XII was also considered.

To help schools tabulate and compile results within the given time frame, a comprehensive portal was developed by the board, which automatically calculated weightage at each level, CBSE said in a statement.

It added: “As per practise of the board, no merit list will be prepared for class XII 2021 result. CBSE will be issuing a combined marksheet cum certificate this time to the students of class XII in place of separate marksheet and passing certificate.”

Last year, CBSE had replaced the term ‘fail’ with ‘essential repeat’. Last year too, some exams were cancelled due to Covid and results were calculated keeping in view the average marks scored in papers that the students had written. However, this year, board exams were not held at all.

While the board has not declared any toppers this time, the top-scorers from Ludhiana included: Ishpreet Kaur Brar (99.8 per cent, humanities) from Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, Arshiya Bansal from Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, Daman Dang from DAV Pakhowal Road and Kalpa from DAV Public School BRS Nagar (99.2 per cent in commerce), Karanvir Singh Jhajj from Sacred Heart Convent School, Sanyam Gupta and Khushboo, both from DAV BRS Nagar (99.2 per cent, medical) and Once Kaur from Kundan Vidya Mandir (99.2 per cent, non-medical).

Muskan Goyal scored 98.6 per cent in the mass media stream, Preksha Sachdeva scored 98.6 per cent in financial market management and Prapti Narang scored 98.4 per cent in food production — all three from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana.