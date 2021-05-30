CBSE Class 12 board exams: All you need to know about board exams 2021

The board had on April 14 announced cancellation of class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases. File.

The Supreme Court will be hearing a plea regarding the cancellation of Class 12 exams on May 31. The plea, filed by advocate Mamta Sharma, demands the cancellation of board exams due to the rising number of coronavirus cases. But, before the apex court makes a judgement, here’s all you need to know about CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021.

On April 14, the Education Ministry had announced the postponement of CBSE Class 12 board exams and cancellation of Class 10 exams amid growing concerns over the surge in Covid-19 infections in the country. For the Class 12 exams, the ministry proposed that the situation be reviewed on June 1.

For class 10, the CBSE has adopted an alternative strategy to evaluate students without final exams. According to the alternate CBSE evaluation strategy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment, 80 marks will be calculated based on students’ performance in various tests or exams throughout the year. The periodic tests or unit tests will have a weightage of 10 marks, half-yearly exams will have 30 marks and pre-board exams will have 40 marks, accounting for 80 marks.

The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ chaired a high-level meeting on May 23 with the state education ministers and secretaries. The agenda of the meeting was to discuss the conduct of Class 12 board exams and entrance exams across states.

The states and union territories (UTs) were asked to submit their suggestions in writing to the ministry by May 25. In the meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education proposed two options for conducting the board exams.

Under the first option, the national board has proposed that examinations for the major subjects be held in the “existing format” and at designated examination centres. And marks for minor subjects can be calculated based on the performance in the major subjects.

Under the second format, which will take only 45 days, the CBSE has proposed that Class 12 students sit for the major subject exams in their own schools (read self-centres), instead of designated centres.

In their feedback to the Education Ministry, as many as 32 states and Union Territories (UTs) have supported CBSE’s proposal to go ahead with the Class 12 Board examination, with only four — Delhi, Maharashtra, Goa, and Andaman & Nicobar — categorically opposing pen-and-paper examinations.

Of the 32 that have said yes to the exams, about 29 states and UTs have either indicated a preference for CBSE’s Option B or agreed to support the Centre’s decision on the matter. Only Rajasthan, Tripura, Telangana have indicated a preference for Option A, or the existing format.

In the meanwhile, the Supreme Court (SC) heard a plea regarding Class 12 board exams on May 28. The plea demanded class 12 board exams be cancelled. The SC adjourned the plea for May 31.

On May 28, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest at the Ministry of Education demanding the cancellation of class 12 board exams because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The student wing of the Congress party said in a statement that the protesters wore PPE kits and followed Covid protocols while raising the slogan “‘Pehle Suraksha, Phir pariksha (first safety, then exams)”.

The Education Ministry is likely to announce the final decision on Class 12 board exams on June 1 after reviewing the situation and evaluating all the suggestions submitted by the states and UTs.