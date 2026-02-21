‘Unsettling timing for CBSE reform’: Students demand clarity as Class 12 moves to on-screen marking

Three days before the first Class 12 board paper was set to begin on February 17, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had rolled out what it calls a “next level” reform in evaluation – On-Screen Marking (OSM).

From this year onwards, Class 12 answer books will be scanned and evaluated digitally, while Class 10 will continue with physical checking for now. The announcement, made during a live webcast by Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj, has drawn mixed reactions from students and teachers – ranging from cautious optimism to anxiety and outright dissatisfaction.

For many students, the timing of the announcement has been unsettling.

“I understand that the writing format is not changing, but whenever CBSE makes a big change just before exams, it increases stress,” said a Class 12 Arts student from Guwahati, Assam.

“They are saying we must attach map sheets at the end and answer strictly question-wise. Earlier, we were told we could attempt in any order. Now, suddenly, there’s a possibility that something may not be evaluated if it’s not in sequence. It feels unfair,” the Guwahati student added.

Another student from Ranchi, Jharkhand, echoed the concern: “Even if the system is good, why not inform us months in advance? We are already dealing with syllabus pressure, mock tests, and rumours about paper leaks. This just adds to the confusion.”

CBSE has clarified that students’ writing format remains largely the same, but instructions such as attaching maps at the end of the answer booklet and strictly adhering to question order are being emphasised to ensure smooth scanning of answer books, before being evaluated on the system.

Still, some students remain unconvinced. “They say maximum marks will be taken if we attempt extra questions. That’s good. But we are worried about technical glitches. What if something is not scanned properly?” asked a Humanities student from Jaipur.

Teachers see efficiency but worry about logistics

Among teachers, reactions are more nuanced. A teacher from Umiam, Meghalaya, said the move could reduce long-standing errors. “In the manual system, totalling mistakes or data entry errors sometimes happened. Students would apply for verification, and marks would change. If the system doesn’t allow submission until every question is marked, that’s a positive step.”

Under OSM, evaluators will log in through secure credentials. Access is IP-restricted, and teachers can use personal laptops – but only within school premises during evaluation. If electricity or the internet fails, they can log in again using the updated IP, provided they stick to one connection at a time.

However, infrastructure remains a concern. “Our school has a computer lab, but internet stability is unpredictable,” said a teacher from a semi-urban school in Assam.

“They are advising us to save work after every two or three questions. That suggests even CBSE knows there may be glitches. If power goes off and auto-save doesn’t work, we may have to repeat the evaluation. That’s stressful,” the teacher added.

CBSE has stated that around 20 answer books will be assigned per evaluator initially. Teachers can stop midway and resume the next day, much like an online banking session. Detailed tracking will record login time, time spent per script, and marking patterns.

For some, this monitoring is reassuring. For others, it feels intrusive.

“We understand accountability. But if the system tracks how long I spend per script, will that become a performance metric?” asked a senior Physics teacher from Bengaluru. “Quality evaluation sometimes needs more time.”

‘Safe flight’ or turbulence?

During the webcast, Bhardwaj compared the transition to a “safe flight,” saying that for a seamless switch to digital checking, the Board had conducted dry runs and global testing, including with affiliated schools overseas.

Evaluation will not begin until all preparatory activities, including providing 100 per cent evaluator login and training, are completed. Even if smaller subjects like biotechnology are evaluated earlier, results will not be declared separately. “Everything will move in a planned manner,” he assured.

The scale is unprecedented. Nearly 18.5 lakh students, over one crore answer books across 120 subjects. Around 6,000 of CBSE’s 31,000 schools will serve as evaluation centres, with teachers coming from neighbouring institutions.

Some school heads welcome the decentralised approach. “Earlier, teachers travelled to central hubs for weeks, disrupting school functioning,” said a principal from Rajasthan. “Now they can evaluate from their own campus and return to classes after hours. That’s practical.”

At the same time, CBSE has directed schools to relieve teachers for full-time evaluation during the assigned period, warning that non-compliance could result in withholding of results.

“That’s serious,” the principal added. “Schools will have to plan internal schedules carefully.”

Real-life concerns: safety, strain, and scrutiny

The announcement also came against the backdrop of recent bomb threats received by some schools. In response to a question during the webcast, CBSE clarified that safety is a law-and-order issue, and if time is lost during an exam, equal time will be provided.

For teachers, screen strain is another worry. “Twenty answer books may not sound like much, but detailed digital marking requires focus,” said another teacher from Hyderabad. “However, it’s true that earlier we spent time transporting and organising physical copies. That burden is reduced.”

Students demand clarity

Students are also watching closely how transparency claims translate into reality. Under OSM, there will be no separate ‘marks-uploading stage’. If students apply and pay the prescribed fee, they will still be able to view answer sheets as per the existing procedure – but separate verification of totalling will no longer be required.

“I hope this really means fewer revaluation surprises,” said a science student from Delhi. “Last year, my cousin’s marks increased after rechecking. If they are promising zero error, we expect zero error.”

Another student, however, remains sceptical: “Every reform is called historic. But we are the batch that faces it first. That’s the scary part.”

A structural shift

Long-term, CBSE aims to analyse question-wise performance, identify difficult questions, and reduce the overall exam-and-evaluation cycle, which currently stretches up to 60 days for exams and another 15-20 days for checking.

Guest and contract teachers listed in official data may also serve as evaluators. Webcams are not required for now. Unfair means can be flagged digitally during evaluation. If the wrong set number is written, the script will be rejected and escalated.

Whether this transition proves as smooth as promised will depend on infrastructure, training, and stakeholder confidence, another teacher pointed out, saying that for now, students are juggling revision notes and a digital reform they didn’t see coming.

As one Class 12 student summed it up: “We don’t mind change. We just wish change didn’t come three days before the biggest exam of our school life.”