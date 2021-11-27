CBSE Class 12 board exams 2022: Here’s how to prepare language papers for term-1 exams

– Anshu Mittal

While preparing for class 12 board exams students tend to ignore languages considering them effortless and unchallenging. They only limit their preparation of language to the thorough reading of the summaries of the lessons. The new scheme of MCQs for term 1 seems to be in the favour of all the students since it saves them from committing a lot of grammatical errors in writing which they were often prone to do in a subjective exam.

The question paper will be proportionately divided to be easily attempted by the students of all types of intelligence and preparation. Some percentage of the question paper may be unseen which can only be well attempted by the students with developed reading skills whereas the literature which almost is 50 per cent of the exam has also been made effortless for the students by CBSE for 20 questions out of 30 are based on RTCs so even if the students can recognize the chapters they can easily attempt them.

Most of the standalone MCQs can also be attempted well if the students patiently read the questions a few times. Also note, even though it’s a language exam but since it is MCQ based now so it tests comprehension more than the linguistic skills of the students. There are a few tricks if learnt and applied well, can be a great help in ticking the correct answer for almost every question.

— Reading the entire question carefully along with the options helps in maximizing the understanding of the question. Only the well-understood question can be a well-answered question.

— Eliminate wrong answers in order to reach the right one.

— Select the answer that is to the point and exact.

— Answer the questions you know first. Since you will have an OMR sheet. Just keep circling as per your wish.

— Attempt all the questions since there is no negative marking this time.

— Make a calculated guess. While attempting the questions that you find unfamiliar, a guess based on sheer comprehension and calculation might prove to be in your favour.

— Pay attention to the words/phrases like Not true’, True, Included, ‘Not included’ etc.

— Read the statements multiple times to find out whether the given statement is a fact or an opinion. They are quite bewildering.

— The reading section should be attempted at the end since that is all-new for the students, therefore, consumes more time in retention as compared to the seen content.

— Learning the names of the writers/authors and the poets is a must.

— Read the reference to contexts properly in order to attempt them well. Almost all the RTC based questions can be answered from the given paragraph.

(The author is Principal, MRG School, Rohini)