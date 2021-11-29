CBSE Class 12 board exams 2022: Here’s how to attempt MCQ-based paper in time bound manner

– Sangeeta Hajela

As the revision period for the exam preparation is reaching the hour-zero, the higher is the extent of nervousness amongst the students. To minimize the exam stress and give students a better understanding, CBSE has released a mock MCQ 2021 practice paper, as per the latest guidelines.

Many students complain of not being able to do their best in view of insufficient time in exams just because they haven’t trained themselves to smartly manage time. Hence it is very important that they learn to align their preparation with time availability.

Practicing more mock tests is a way to address the issue. Along with those, students should keep in mind the guidelines issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education, with dos and don’ts for term-1 exams. Here are some tips for the students to save extra time and select correct options during exams.

Prioritize the section of questions that’s worth 25 per cent of the overall score

First of all, make a rough idea of the questions with high scores. Solve them first or after attempting the easy question in the first half time so you do not end up wasting time on fewer marks questions. There is no rule that you can’t go to page 5 before answering the questions on the first 4 pages.

Answer the easy question and topics first to avoid wastage of timing on unsure questions

Answering easy questions doesn’t mean wasting time. Count the marks roughly and evaluate them then, divide them into sections. If you are unsure about a low-scoring question just skip and move ahead to the other.

Read | CBSE Class 12 term-1 board exams: Tips to efficiently solve math problems in MCQ based exams

While reading the question paper, be decisive on time allocation for each section

Divide the question paper not only into sections of easy and hard questions but also in terms of the time that they will be consuming. This presence of mind comes with practicing more and more sample papers which will help students to split their time according to the marks as per the question.

(The author is Principal, DPS Indirapuram)