scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 29, 2021
MUST READ

CBSE Class 12 board exams 2022: Here’s how to attempt MCQ-based paper in time bound manner

CBSE Class 12 board 2022: Many students complain of not being able to do their best in view of insufficient time in exams just because they haven’t trained themselves to smartly manage time. Hence it is very important that they learn to align their preparation with time availability. 

New Delhi I |
November 29, 2021 11:23:37 am
cbse boards, cbse board exams 2022, cbse exams 2022CBSE has released mock MCQ 2021 practice paper, as per the latest guidelines.  (Representative image/file)

– Sangeeta Hajela

As the revision period for the exam preparation is reaching the hour-zero, the higher is the extent of nervousness amongst the students. To minimize the exam stress and give students a better understanding, CBSE has released a mock MCQ 2021 practice paper, as per the latest guidelines.  

Many students complain of not being able to do their best in view of insufficient time in exams just because they haven’t trained themselves to smartly manage time. Hence it is very important that they learn to align their preparation with time availability. 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |CBSE Class 12 board exams 2022: Here’s how to prepare for term-1 language papers

Practicing more mock tests is a way to address the issue. Along with those, students should keep in mind the guidelines issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education, with dos and don’ts for term-1 exams. Here are some tips for the students to save extra time and select correct options during exams. 

Prioritize the section of questions that’s worth 25 per cent of the overall score

First of all, make a rough idea of the questions with high scores. Solve them first or after attempting the easy question in the first half time so you do not end up wasting time on fewer marks questions. There is no rule that you can’t go to page 5 before answering the questions on the first 4 pages.

Answer the easy question and topics first to avoid wastage of timing on unsure questions

Answering easy questions doesn’t mean wasting time. Count the marks roughly and evaluate them then, divide them into sections. If you are unsure about a low-scoring question just skip and move ahead to the other.

Read |CBSE Class 12 term-1 board exams: Tips to efficiently solve math problems in MCQ based exams
 

While reading the question paper, be decisive on time allocation for each section

Divide the question paper not only into sections of easy and hard questions but also in terms of the time that they will be consuming. This presence of mind comes with practicing more and more sample papers which will help students to split their time according to the marks as per the question.

(The author is Principal, DPS Indirapuram)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 29: Latest News

Advertisement