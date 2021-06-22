SC to hear plea regarding CBSE, CISCE Class 12 evaluation method today 

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who appeared on behalf of a parents’ association, pointed out possible issues in the scheme devised by CBSE and ICSE. File.

The Supreme Court today will hear a plea regarding the evaluation methods adopted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The apex court on Monday had adjourned the hearing for 2 pm on June 22.

A parents’ association and students flagged several concerns with regard to the CBSE and ICSE schemes for evaluation for Class 12 results and said that many clauses are arbitrary and would be detrimental to future prospects of the students.

Advocate Abhishek Choudhury, appearing for private students and those with the second compartment, said that CBSE has said that they will be facing difficulties in admission to higher institutes as CBSE class exam 12 will be held when the situation is conducive, maybe in July or August.

Meanwhile, the CBSE and CISCE boards have told the Supreme Court that class 12 board examination results would be declared by July 31 and the students, desirous of taking up the board examination physically of CBSE can do so between August 15 to September 15, subject to conducive pandemic situation. The CISCE said its students can take improvement examinations which may commence from September 1, subject to the situation remaining conducive.