Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

CBSE Class 12 board exam datesheet revised; check new schedule

CBSE Class 12th board exams 2023: As per the revised schedule, the exam scheduled on April 4 have been shifted to March 27. The exam dates for the rest exams remain the same.

cbse boards, cbse board examsCandidates can download the revised class 12 datesheet from the official website -cbse.gov.in Express photo by Jaipal Singh
CBSE Class 12 datesheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the schedule for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board examination on December 29. The board has now revised the exam dates for class 12 board exams. Candidates can download the revised class 12 datesheet from the official website -cbse.gov.in

Read |CBSE Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet: What do students, teachers think about timetable?

As per the revised schedule, the exam scheduled on April 4 have been shifted to March 27. The exam dates for the rest exams remain the same. The date sheet of class 10 board exams also remains unchanged.

The cass 10 students will appear for the last paper on March 21, for Class 12 the Board exams will conclude on April 5. The datesheet has been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure no two subjects’ combinations fall on the same date, reads the CBSE notice.

Students will be given 15 minutes of extra time before the exam begins, which will be for reading the question paper and making their strategy. Students will not be allowed to writr answers during these 15 minutes.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 15:03 IST
Busy poll year begins for Northeast; with most to gain, little to lose, BJP is busy too

