PM Modi to chair meeting on Class 12 board exams today 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting today to discuss the fate of class 12 board exams. The Education Ministry had earlier said that the final decision on class 12 boards will be announced by June 1.

Prime Minister to chair a meeting on Class 12 Board exams this evening @IndianExpress — Ritika Chopra (@KhurafatiChopra) June 1, 2021

However, they are unlikely to announce a decision today, The Indian Express has learned. The union government will wait for the Supreme Court’s decision on the matter.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam LIVE Updates

On Monday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and advocated not holding Class 12 board exams amid the pandemic, saying children will be subjected to great injustice if they are pushed into circumstances that endanger their lives.

The Ministry on April 14 had announced the deferment of the Class 12 board examination and said that it will review the situation on June 1 and share details subsequently. Class 10 Board examinations have been scrapped this year due to the second wave of the pandemic.

The union government had held a consultation with the state governments on May 23, in which the attendees were presented with two options of conducting the school-leaving examination.

After the meeting, the states were asked to submit their feedback in writing. As first reported by The Indian Express, 32 states and union territories support holding the Class 12 board examination. Of these, 29 states and UTs are either okay with conducting the exam in a curtailed format or are willing to accept the ministry’s decision.