CBSE, ICSE Board Class 12 Exams 2021 Live Updates: SC adjourns plea demanding cancellation of board exams till June 3

As many as 32 states and UTs have supported the proposal to go ahead with the Class 12 board examination.

CBSE Board Class 12 Exams 2021 Live News Updates: The Supreme Court (SC) heard the plea regarding Class 12 board exams today. The plea, filed by advocate Mamta Sharma, demands Class 12 board exams be cancelled. The SC on May 28 had adjourned the plea for May 31. Now, the hearing of the plea has been again adjourned till June 3.

The Attorney General of India informed the court that the government will make a decision in the next few days. The SC will now hear the plea after the government has announced its decision on class 12 board exams.

The bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari had heard the plea on May 28 and had asked petitioner Mamta Sharma to serve the copy of the plea to the counsel representing the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

“In view of the unprecedented health emergency and rising numbers of the COVID-19 cases in the country, the conduct of examination, either offline or online or blended in upcoming weeks is not possible and delay in the examination will cause irreparable loss to the students as time is the essence in taking admission in higher education courses in foreign universities,” the plea read.

The CBSE is likely to make a final decision on Class 12 board exams by June 1. Meanwhile, the CICSE board has asked its affiliated schools to submit an average of marks obtained by Class 12 students in Class 11 and during this session. While there is no clarity from the board whether the exercise hints at the possible cancellation of exams, schools have already started working to meet the June 7 deadline set by the board.