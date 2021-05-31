CBSE, ICSE Board Class 12 Exams 2021 Live Updates: SC adjourns plea demanding cancellation of board exams till June 3

CBSE Board Class 12 Exams 2021 Live News Updates: The Supreme Court (SC) heard the plea regarding Class 12 board exams today. The plea, filed by advocate Mamta Sharma, demands Class 12 board exams be cancelled. The SC on May 28 had adjourned the plea for May 31. Now, the hearing of the plea has been again adjourned till June 3.
The Attorney General of India informed the court that the government will make a decision in the next few days. The SC will now hear the plea after the government has announced its decision on class 12 board exams.
The bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari had heard the plea on May 28 and had asked petitioner Mamta Sharma to serve the copy of the plea to the counsel representing the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
“In view of the unprecedented health emergency and rising numbers of the COVID-19 cases in the country, the conduct of examination, either offline or online or blended in upcoming weeks is not possible and delay in the examination will cause irreparable loss to the students as time is the essence in taking admission in higher education courses in foreign universities,” the plea read.
The CBSE is likely to make a final decision on Class 12 board exams by June 1. Meanwhile, the CICSE board has asked its affiliated schools to submit an average of marks obtained by Class 12 students in Class 11 and during this session. While there is no clarity from the board whether the exercise hints at the possible cancellation of exams, schools have already started working to meet the June 7 deadline set by the board.
Last year, the CBSE had marked the students based on the number of papers they had attempted. For students who appeared for all papers, the marks were awarded basis the performance in the examinations. For students of classes 10 and 12 who appeared in more than 3 subjects, the marks for the pending subject were based on the average marks obtained in the best three subjects. For students who appeared only for 3 subjects, average marks on the basis of the best two attempted subjects were used for determining the marks of the pending exams that were cancelled.
The bench of justices has asked the Attorney General (AG) to give solid reasons if this year's decision does not comply with last year's policy. "Take the decision, but If you depart from your previous year’s policy, you need to give us good reasons. Last year decision was taken after good deliberation," the bench said.
FICCI President suggested that CBSE should allow schools to take into consideration marks scored in several tests/exams conducted during the academic year 2020-21 and assign appropriate weightage in order to arrive at the marks for each student. He suggested that if a significant number of students are not satisfied with the internal grades, the government may consider giving them an opportunity to sit for an exam to be held at a later date when the situation is more conducive.
In a letter to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, FICCI President Uday Shankar said an alternate solution should be devised to determine academic progression. He said that a delayed examination schedule will not only affect those students seeking admission in Indian higher educational institutions but also jeopardise the dreams of especially those aiming to pursue higher education overseas. PTI.
