CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 1 Exam Analysis: Overall paper rated moderately difficult with few tricky questions

CBSE Class 12 Biology Answer Key, Paper Analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted term-1 class 12 biology paper on Saturday i.e December 18, 2021, from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

CBSE will not release the official answer key of the Class 12 Biology paper as it has decided to stop the evaluation of OMR sheets at exam centres. Some coaching institutes may release the unofficial answer keys of the Class 12 Biology paper. Students should take the help of their subject teachers and review the question paper when the exam is over.

The class 12 biology paper was above average difficulty level with 30 per cent of questions related to higher-order thinking skills (HOTS), said Sunila Athley, Principal, Amity International School, Vasundhara Sector-6.

“A few questions were open-ended which had close responses. However, the question paper was within the prescribed syllabus and as per the sample question paper uploaded on the website. The paper was divided into 3 sections, there were a total of 60 questions and students had to attend 50,” said Athley.

She added that it was a lengthy paper as students had to read each question as well as the options minutely to arrive at the correct response. “There were a total of 4 assertion reasoning type questions which were moderately difficult,” Athley added.

Mala Kapoor, Principal, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, said that most of the questions were direct questions based on NCERT and CBSE except a few indirect ones.

“Questions were relatively easy and straight for students having in-depth knowledge of the concepts would have found it very easy. Each section had an internal choice. Case study-based questions were easy. Students feel that the overall paper was average with few tricky questions. Most are confident of scoring above 70 per cent marks,” Kapoor added.