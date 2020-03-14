CBSE Class 12 Biology exam easy despite some concept-based questions

Students in jubilant mood discussing the question paper while coming out of the exam hall. (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra / Representational image) Students in jubilant mood discussing the question paper while coming out of the exam hall. (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra / Representational image)

CBSE class 12 Biology exam analysis: As opposed to the usual perception, the CBSE class 12 Biology exam was not lengthy and students could complete it on time. While there were a couple of tricky questions in the exams, if experts are to be believed, all of them were based on NCERTs. An average student can expect over 45 out of 70 marks in the theory exam.

Shalini Almadi, PGT Biology, senior biology coordinator, VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr commented, “The exam was comparatively difficult from last year as there were more indirect questions. However, we were expecting this based on new guidelines and new sample paper provided by CBSE, thus students must have found it to be average. Even the MCQs, which were tricky in most exams, were direct in today’s paper.”

She added, “We were expecting the case study-based questions to be trickier. The questions were easier than expected and an average student will be able to get over 79 marks out of 100 in the test.”

Similar sentiments were voiced by Vishakha Pathak, PGT Biology, Shiv Nadar School. She remarked, “The exam was balanced. It had a mix of questions from all topics and difficulty levels. While there were a couple of indirect questions, they were based on the concepts mentioned in NCERTs and students should be able to solve them after some thought.” She is of the opinion that students can secure 45-55 marks in the theory section easily.

CBSE class 12 Biology question paper

The next major exam for class 12 students is of mathematics on March 17. For class 10, the next major exam is on March 18 of social science.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd