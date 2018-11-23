CBSE Class 12 Accountancy syllabus for 2019 board exams

Toggle Menu
CBSE Class 12 exams 2019: The date sheet will be released in January. Here is the complete syllabus on Accountancy

CBSE Class 12 exams 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the date sheet for the Class 10, 12 examinations in January. The board has already released a list of vocational subjects for the examinations that will be conducted from February to March 2019. From next year, the students need to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks in theory and practical combined to declare pass in the subject to pass in the class 10 examinations.

Semester III: Accounting for Not-for-Profit Organisations and Partnership Firms (Total Periods 104)

Unit I: Accounting Not-for-Profit Organisation (Periods 24)

• Not-for-profit organisation: Meaning and Examples.

• Receipts and Payments: Meaning and Concept of fund based and non-fund based accounting.

• Preparation of Income and Expenditure account and Balance sheet from receipt and payment account with additional information.

Unit II: Accounting for Partnership (Periods 16)

• Nature of Partnership Firm: Partnership deed (meaning, importance).

• Final Accounts of Partnership: Fixed v/s Fluctuating capital, Division of profit among partners, Profit and Loss Appropriation account.

Unit III: Reconstitution of Partnership (Periods 40)

Changes in profit sharing ratio among the existing partners – Sacrificing ratio and Gaining ratio.

• Accounting for Revaluation of Assets and Liabilities and Distribution of reserves and accumulated profits.

• Goodwill: Nature, Factors affecting and Methods of valuation: Average profit, Super profit, Multiplier and Capitalisation methods.

• Admission of a Partner: Effect of admission of partner, Change in profit sharing ratio, Accounting treatment for goodwill, Revaluation of assets and liabilities, Reserves (accumulated profits) and Adjustment of capitals.

• Retirement/Death of a Partner: Change in profit sharing ratio, Accounting treatment of goodwill, Revaluation of assets and liabilities, Adjustment of accumulated profits (Reserves).

Unit IV: Dissolution of Partnership Firm (Periods 24)

• Meaning, Settlement of accounts: Preparation of realisation account and related accounts (excluding piecemeal distribution, sale to a company and insolvency of a Spartner)

Semester IV: Company Accounts and Financial Statement Analysis (Total Periods 104)

Unit V: Accounting for Share and Debenture Capital (Periods 42)

• Share Capital: Meaning, Nature and Types.

• Accounting for Share Capital: Issue and Allotment of Equity and Preference Shares; Over subscription and Under subscription; Issue at par, premium and at discount; Calls in advance, Calls in arrears, Issue of shares for consideration other than cash.

• Forfeiture of Shares: Accounting treatment, Re-issue of forfeited shares.

• Presentation of shares and Debentures Capital in company’s balance sheet.

• Issue of Debenture – At par, premium and discount; Issue of debentures for consideration other than cash.

• Redemption of debenture.

• Out of proceeds of fresh issue, accumulated profits and sinking fund.

Unit VI: Analysis of Financial Statements (Periods 42)

• Financial Statements of a Company: Preparation of simple financial statements of a company in the prescribed form with major headings only.

• Financial Analysis: Meaning, Significance and Purpose, Limitations.

• Tools for Financial Analysis: Comparative statements, Common size statements.

• Accounting Ratios: Meaning and Objectives, Types of ratios: Liquidity Ratios: Current ratio, Liquidity ratio. Solvency Ratio: Debt to equity, Total assets to debt, Proprietary ratio.

Activity Ratio: Inventory turnover, Debtors turnover, Payables turnover, Working capital turnover, Fixed assets turnover, Current assets turnover. Profitability Ratio: Gross profit, Operating ratio, Net profit ratio, Return on Investment, Earning per Share, Dividend per Share, Profit Earning ratio.

