CBSE Class 12 accountancy paper analysis: ‘One marker section difficult’

A total of 3,46,913 students appeared for the Accountancy paper on Thursday, March 5. Representational Image/ file A total of 3,46,913 students appeared for the Accountancy paper on Thursday, March 5. Representational Image/ file

CBSE Class 12 accountancy exam 2020: The students who have appeared in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Accountancy paper particularly found the one mark questions difficult and the rest of them average. A total of 3,46,913 students appeared fpr the Accountancy paper held on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

The CBSE in a statement said, “The CBSE class XII Accountancy exam was successfully conducted in and outside the country today for 3,46,913 registered candidates from 4,285 centers. A total attendance of 98.8 per cent was recorded in northeast Delhi.”

According to Harshit Mehta, a Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV Kolkata) student, “The one marker section in the section A was difficult to answer. The overall paper was fine, with most of the questions asked were average.” Harshit said he was expecting above 90 marks, and would opt for B.Com (Hons) in Delhi University.

VIDEO | Board exams 2020: How to focus on studies and avoid distractions?

Another student Gargi Sen said that the one mark questions in section B were comparatively less difficult than those in section A. “The paper was average, with one marker in section A, and some long questions in section B was slightly difficult. Around 85 to 95 can be expected.”

Lalit Kumar Sharma, an accounts teacher from Bulandshahr, said the paper followed the usual pattern of CBSE, whereas the students mainly found difficulties in the newly introduced one marker section. “The questions here are conceptual based, and it is unable to answer without thorough concept of lesson. Overall paper is fine, with some 8 markers in section B are slightly difficult.”

Sharma, who teaches at VidyaGyan School, also said that the students who could not give right answers will be awarded step-wise marking. “In long questions, step wise marking are awarded, but the students should not make any mistakes in the beginning. Even, if you answer near to the actual figure, you will be awarded full marks.” The average students can expect marks around 80 to 90, while the top performers can get above 95.

Over 30 lakh students are appearing for both Class 10 and Class 12 examinations that began on February 15 and will continue till March 30, 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd