CBSE scraps citizenship, nationalism, secularism chapters from Class XI curriculum

As part of rationalising its syllabus in view of the Covid-19 situation, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Tuesday “completely deleted” chapters on federalism, citizenship, nationalism, and secularism from the political science curriculum of Class 11 for the academic year 2020-21.

Apart from these, sub-sections including ‘Why do we need Local Governments?’ and ‘Growth of Local Government in India’ have also been removed from the curriculum. These topics will not be accessed in themselves but teachers have been asked to explain to the students of their relevance with respect to existing topics.

The deletions were made on the direction of the HRD ministry which asked the CBSE to reduce the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 by 30 per cent to make up for the academic loss caused by the pandemic and the subsequent closure of schools.

“Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalize syllabus up to 30 per cent by retaining the core concepts,” HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal wrote in a tweet.

“Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, #CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th,” he added.

In an official statement, the CBSE said, “The Heads of Schools and Teachers may ensure that the topics that have been reduced are also explained to the students to the extent required to connect different topics. However, the reduced syllabus will not be part of the topics for Internal Assessment and year-end Board Examination.”

Recently, the other central board – Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) – had announced to reduce their syllabus for class 10 and 12 by 25 per cent to “make up for the loss in instructional hours during the current session 2020-21”

As reported by The Indian Express earlier, rather than recommending the reduction of a full chapter, the Board asked NCERT to suggest topics and themes which are “either repeated or overlapped or learning outcomes related to it are being covered under other chapters”

