CBSE Class 10th SST Exam Tips: High weightage topics, mistakes to avoid

— By Charul Mahur

Scoring well in Class 10 Social Science is not just about studying hard — it is about studying smart. SST is a subject that covers a wide range of topics across History, Geography, and Political Science, and many students feel overwhelmed, not knowing where to begin or how to prepare effectively. However, with the right strategy and approach to writing answers, SST can actually be one of the highest-scoring subjects in your CBSE board exam.

This is the highest priority chapter as it appears in both theory and map work. Here are some of the subtopics to cover:

— Non-Cooperation Movement — causes, events, and withdrawal after the Chauri Chaura incident

— Civil Disobedience Movement — Salt March and its significance

— Role of Gandhi — mass mobilisation and non-violent methods

— Different groups in the movement — peasants, workers, women, and tribals

— Sense of collective belonging — folk songs, symbols, and national figures

Geography: Manufacturing Industries, Minerals, and Energy

These two chapters together carry the highest marks in the Geography section.

Manufacturing Industries:

–Agro-based industries — Textile (cotton & jute) and Sugar

–Mineral-based industries — Iron & Steel and Cement

–Industrial pollution and environmental degradation

–Location factors of industries

Minerals & Energy Resources:

–Ferrous vs Non-ferrous minerals

–Conventional energy — coal, petroleum, natural gas

–Non-conventional energy — solar, wind, biogas, tidal (very frequently asked)

–Conservation of energy resources

Political Science: Power Sharing and Political Parties

These topics cover both case-based questions and long answers, making them double-scoring.

Power Sharing:

–Why power sharing is important — prudential and moral reasons

–Belgium vs Sri Lanka case study (most frequently asked comparison)

–Forms of power sharing — horizontal, vertical, social, and political

Political Parties:

–Functions of political parties

–National parties vs Regional parties

–Challenges faced by political parties

–Reforms needed in political parties

Map works

Map works are scoring and important too. Mark each location with a dot on a blank India outline map, write the name clearly next to it, and note the associated event in one line. Map questions typically carry 2 marks — one for the correct location and one for the correct labelling.

INC Session Locations

–Calcutta (West Bengal) — Special Session where the Non-Cooperation Movement was proposed

–Nagpur (Maharashtra) — Non-Cooperation Movement was formally launched

–Lahore (Punjab) — Poorna Swaraj (Complete Independence) was declared

–Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) — Lucknow Pact signed between Congress and Muslim League

Civil Disobedience Movement

–Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad (Gujarat) — Starting point of the Dandi March

–Dandi (Gujarat) — Gandhi broke the salt law here, ending the Salt March

–Bardoli (Gujarat) — Major centre of the peasant Satyagraha

–Peshawar (NWFP) — Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan led the Khudai Khidmatgars movement

Non-Cooperation Movement

–Chauri Chaura (Uttar Pradesh) — Mob violence here led Gandhi to withdraw the movement

–Champaran (Bihar) — Gandhi’s first Satyagraha in India, fought for Indigo farmers

–Kheda (Gujarat) — Peasant Satyagraha led by Gandhi

–Ahmedabad (Gujarat) — Mill workers’ strike organised by Gandhi

Other key centres

–Amritsar (Punjab) — Site of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

–Poona/Pune (Maharashtra) — Poona Pact signed between Gandhi and Ambedkar

–Surat (Gujarat) — Congress Split between Extremists and Moderates

–Bombay/Mumbai (Maharashtra) — Major centre of trade union and nationalist activities

Make sure your handwriting is legible, and the dot is placed accurately, as even a slightly misplaced mark can cost you. Practise on a blank outline map at least 3 to 4 times before the exam so that the locations become muscle memory by the time you sit for the board exam.

How to write answers

–Always start your answer with a one-line introduction that directly addresses the question before going into detail.

–Write in points wherever possible — examiners prefer structured answers over long paragraphs, especially for 3 and 5-mark questions.

–Each point should be a complete thought — avoid writing half sentences or incomplete ideas.

–Use keywords and subject-specific terms like “Satyagraha”, “federalism”, “Kharif crops”, etc., as examiners look for these while marking.

–For History answers, always mention the context or background briefly before explaining the main event or cause.

–In Geography answers, always support your points with examples, such as naming a specific river, industry, or state, to make your answer more accurate.

–For Political Science, always use case studies where relevant — for example, mention Belgium and Sri Lanka when writing about power sharing.

–Underline key terms, names, and headings lightly to make your answer easy to scan for the examiner.

–For 5 mark long answers, follow a simple structure — Introduction, 3 to 4 main points, and a one-line conclusion.

–Attempt map questions last and make sure your dots and labels are neat, as messy map work loses marks even if the location is correct.

–Never leave a question blank — even if you are unsure, write whatever relevant points you know, as examiners give partial marks.

–Manage your time well — do not spend more than 8 to 10 minutes on any single long-answer question.

Common mistakes to avoid

–Do not write answers in one long paragraph — always break your answer into points or short paragraphs as it makes it easier for the examiner to award marks.

–Avoid writing vague or general statements like “it was very important” or “it had many effects” without actually explaining what those effects were.

–Do not skip the introduction — jumping straight into points without a one-line opening makes your answer look incomplete.

–Avoid spending too much time on one question — many students write very long answers for the first few questions and then run out of time for the rest of the paper.

–Do not ignore map work practice — many students study theory well but lose map marks simply because they never practised on a blank outline map before the exam.

–Avoid copying the question back into your answer — go straight to the point as it wastes time and adds no marks.

–Never leave source-based or case-based questions unattempted — these questions are largely reading-based and can fetch full marks with a careful reading of the passage.

–Do not write points that contradict each other — always re-read your answer quickly, if time allows, to check for inconsistencies.

–Avoid using informal language or short forms — SST is a formal exam, and your language should reflect that throughout your answers.

Last day plan

–Wake up early and start by the time you are fully fresh — do not study late into the night before the exam, as it tires your brain and affects your recall the next morning.

–Do not pick up any new topic on the last day.

–Start your revision with History — go through the key events, movements, and locations of Nationalism in India, as it is the highest weightage chapter and also covers map work.

–Next move to Geography — quickly revise the types of industries, major minerals, conventional and non-conventional energy sources, and names of states and regions.

–Then revise Political Science — go through the Belgium and Sri Lanka case studies, functions of political parties, and forms of power sharing, as these are frequently asked.

–Spend at least 20 to 30 minutes practising map work on a blank outline map.

–Go through your keywords and subject-specific terms once — make sure you can recall and spell words like Satyagraha, federalism, Khudai Khidmatgars, and Poorna Swaraj correctly.

–Read through your notes on case studies one more time — Belgium vs Sri Lanka and the Champaran and Chauri Chaura incidents should be clear in your mind.

–Eat well and stay hydrated throughout the day — your brain performs significantly better when you are not hungry or dehydrated during the exam.

Students need to keep their stationery ready the night before — pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, scale, and their hall ticket so they are not rushing in the morning. Sleep on time and get at least 7 to 8 hours of rest — a well-rested mind retains information better and helps you stay calm and focused during the exam. On the morning of the exam, do a quick 15 to 20-minute light revision — just scan your key points, do not start deep studying as it creates last-minute panic.

Charul Mahur is an Educator at Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad