CBSE Class 10th Second Exam Today: Reporting time, CBSE’s instructions, daily-schedule and more

CBSE Class 10th Second Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the Class 10 second board examinations from today, May 15, 2026. The second phase of board exams has been introduced for students seeking improvement and compartment opportunities. On the first day, the Board has slated Mathematics Standard (041) and Mathematics Basic (241) papers. As per the exam schedule announced by the CBSE, the examinations will be conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm across the country.

This is the first time that the CBSE is conducting second board examinations for Class 10 students after announcing the new system last year. According to the Board’s data based on the list of candidates, a total of 6,68,854 students are set to appear in the examinations. Of these, 85,285 candidates are appearing under the compartment category, while 5,25,655 students have registered for improvement examinations. Another 57,914 candidates fall under the combined compartment and improvement category.