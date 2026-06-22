CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live Updates: Exams concluded in May, when are results expected?

Candidates after the 2nd board exam is over. (Express photo/ Representative)

CBSE 10th Result Second Board 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the results for the Class 10th second-board examination by June-end. The CBSE 10th improvement exams was held for the first time this year, and was conducted after the results for February exam session results were announced, from May 15 to May 21, 2026. Once announced, candidates will be able to check their results on the official websites — cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in.

To check the results, candidates have to go the official website and click on results. Then click on ‘Class 10 second-exam results’ link, and enter their board roll number, registration number, date of birth as login details, and then click on submit. The results will appear on the screen.

Story continues below this ad Apart from the official websites, students will also be able to access their results from Digilocker portal and the UMANG mobile app. The scorecards contain the candidate’s name, roll number, class, date of birth, father’s name, marks obtained in each subject, total marks obtained in aggregate, and qualifying status. As per official information, 6,68,854 had registered for the second board examination. Among these, 5,25,655 students have registered only for improvement, while 85,285 registered for the compartment exam. Around 57,914 candidates registered for both compartment and improvement exams. Among these 4,74,491 students have registered for science, making it the most chosen subject for the compartment exam. Starting from this year onwards, CBSE implemented the two-board-exam system. This will give students more chances to improve their performance and increase their marks. Under this policy, candidates who are unhappy with their marks will get a second chance to increase their marks. Live Updates Jun 22, 2026 03:15 PM IST CBSE 10th Second Exam Results 2026 LIVE: When were the exams held? The exams were conducted from May 15 to May 21. The exams began with the Mathematics Standard and Basic papers on May 15, and concluded with the Social Science exam on 21. The Class 10 Session 1 board exams took place from February 17 to March 11 with the Mathematics paper. The result for the same was declared on April 15. Jun 22, 2026 03:01 PM IST CBSE 10th Second Exam Results 2026 LIVE: CBSE conducted second boards for the first time This was the first time CBSE conducted second board examinations for Class 10 students after announcing the new system last year. The upcoming results will not only determine individual outcomes for lakhs of students but also set a precedent for how this newly introduced system performs going forward. Jun 22, 2026 02:45 PM IST CBSE 10th Second Exam Results 2026 LIVE: 6.69 lakh students registered for the exams A total of 6,68,854 students had applied for the CBSE Class 10 second board examinations. Of these, 85,285 candidates were to appear under the compartment category, 5,25,655 applied for improvement examinations, and 57,914 candidates fell under the combined compartment and improvement category. Jun 22, 2026 02:31 PM IST CBSE Class 10th Second Board Results 2026 Live: Result expected by June end The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 second board examination results by the end of June 2026. Although the board has not confirmed an official date, students are advised to regularly check CBSE's websites for the latest updates regarding the result announcement.

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