CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live Updates: Exams concluded in May, when are results expected?

Candidates after the 2nd board exam is over. (Express photo/ Representative)
CBSE 10th Result Second Board 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the results for the Class 10th second-board examination by June-end. The CBSE 10th improvement exams was held for the first time this year, and was conducted after the results for February exam session results were announced, from May 15 to May 21, 2026. Once announced, candidates will be able to check their results on the official websites — cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in.
To check the results, candidates have to go the official website and click on results. Then click on ‘Class 10 second-exam results’ link, and enter their board roll number, registration number, date of birth as login details, and then click on submit. The results will appear on the screen.
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Apart from the official websites, students will also be able to access their results from Digilocker portal and the UMANG mobile app. The scorecards contain the candidate’s name, roll number, class, date of birth, father’s name, marks obtained in each subject, total marks obtained in aggregate, and qualifying status.
As per official information, 6,68,854 had registered for the second board examination. Among these, 5,25,655 students have registered only for improvement, while 85,285 registered for the compartment exam. Around 57,914 candidates registered for both compartment and improvement exams. Among these 4,74,491 students have registered for science, making it the most chosen subject for the compartment exam.
Starting from this year onwards, CBSE implemented the two-board-exam system. This will give students more chances to improve their performance and increase their marks. Under this policy, candidates who are unhappy with their marks will get a second chance to increase their marks.
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