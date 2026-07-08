CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 Live Updates: Exam-2 scores expected to be announced soon

Students who appeared for the second phase of the board exams will be able to check their scores on the official websites — cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. (Express photo/ representational)

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the class 10th second board examination results this month. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results by visiting the official websites at http://www.cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in once they are out. Alternatively, they can also access their results through the UMANG app, SMS, DigiLocker, and IVRS, in case of heavy traffic on the official portals.

Starting from this year onwards, CBSE introduced the two-board exam system. It aimed at giving students more chances to improve their overall performance and increase their marks. Under this policy, students who were unhappy with their marks in the phase one examination get a second chance to improve their results. The higher marks secured in either attempt will be reflected in the final result.

Story continues below this ad To check their respective result, students need to visit the official portal and click on the “CBSE second board examination result” link. On entering the application number and date of birth, the scorecard will appear on the screen and can be downloaded for future use. Students are advised to verify their personal details and result status once the scorecard is available. The marksheet will contain essential information like student’s name, roll number, date of birth, subject-wise theory marks, practical examination marks (wherever applicable), total marks obtained, overall grade and pass or fail status. Students are advised to carefully go through their marksheets. In case of any error or inaccuracy in the information, students should immediately contact their respective schools or the CBSE authorities for correction. The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 was conducted from May 15 to June 1, 2026. The phase one board examination was held from February 17 to March 11. The phase one examination results were out on April 15. In the Phase 1 examination, CBSE recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.70%. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 94.99%, compared to 92.69% for boys. Among transgender candidates, the pass percentage stood at 87.50%. Of the total candidates, 55,368 scored above 95%, while 2,21,574 crossed the 90% mark. However, over 1.47 lakh students have been placed in the compartment or supplementary category. Live Updates Jul 8, 2026 12:11 PM IST CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board Exam Live Updates: Result likely soon The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet released the Class 10 second board/Phase 2 examination results. The board usually doesn't announce an official date and time. They declare the results and then share a press note Jul 8, 2026 12:04 PM IST CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board Exam Live Updates: Improvement candidates form the largest group The majority of students appearing in the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination registered to improve their marks rather than clear compartment papers. The additional attempt offers candidates a chance to strengthen their final scores before Class 11 admissions. Jul 8, 2026 11:58 AM IST CBSE Class 10th 2nd Board Exam Result 2026 Live Updates: How To Download CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026? CBSE has not yet announced the result date. Once released, the students can follow these steps to download their results: Step 1: Visit the official CBSE result websites Step 2: Click on the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link on the homepage. Step 3: Enter your Roll Number, School Number and Admit Card ID. Step 4: Submit the details. Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. Step 6: Download and save the marksheet for future reference. Jul 8, 2026 11:49 AM IST CBSE Class 10th 2nd Board Exam Result 2026 Live Updates: Websites to check The CBSE is likely to declare the Class 10 second board examination results soon. Once announced, students who appeared for the exam can access their scorecards through the official websites — cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. To download the result, candidates will need their roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth. Under the board's newly introduced two-exam system, the higher of the two scores will be treated as the final result. Digital marksheets will also be available on DigiLocker and the UMANG app after the declaration of results. CBSE conducted the second board exams of Class 10 for the first time this year. (Express photo/ representational) Under the new dual-board examination system introduced this academic year, CBSE will consider the better of the two scores for the final result. Students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker and the UMANG app once the results are declared.

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