CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026: Which marks will be considered for final result?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely declare the phase 2 or second board examination by the end of June. The Board has not confirmed any date yet. The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination is an additional opportunity for students to improve their performance. Under the two-board-exam system introduced from 2026, the first examination is mandatory, while the second examination is optional for students who wish to improve their scores.
About 6.69 lakh students registered for Exam-2, CBSE shared. This included students appearing for improvement as well as compartment candidates.
When will the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026 be declared?
CBSE is expected to announce the second board examination results in June. Students are advised to regularly check the official CBSE websites for updates.
Which marks will be considered for the final result?
As informed last year, CBSE will consider the better score obtained by a student in the two examinations. The higher marks secured in either attempt will be reflected in the final result.
When was the second board examination conducted?
The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 was conducted from May 15 to June 1, 2026.
Where can students check their results?
Students can access their results through:
cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE Class 10 results may also be available through DigiLocker and the UMANG platform.
What credentials are required to check the CBSE result?
Students will generally need their roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card details to access their scorecards.
Will the marks of the CBSE second exam replace the first exam marks?
CBSE follows a “best-of-two” approach. The higher score obtained across the two examinations will be considered for the final result.
What is the purpose of the two-board-exam system?
The system aims to reduce examination stress and provide students with an additional opportunity to improve their performance without waiting for a separate improvement examination cycle.
Can students apply for verification or re-evaluation after the result?
Yes. After the declaration of the second examination results, students can apply for:
— Verification of marks
— Photocopy of evaluated answer scripts
— Re-evaluation of answers
CBSE will announce the detailed schedule separately.
What is the minimum passing criterion?
Students must secure at least 33% marks to qualify in the examination as per CBSE norms.
What happens if a student improves marks in Exam-2?
The improved score, wherever applicable, will be reflected in the final result under CBSE’s best-score policy, ensuring that students benefit from their higher performance.