CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026: Which marks will be considered for final result?

The CBSE Class 10 result official websites are results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.nic.in, and cbse.nic.in. (Image: AI generated)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely declare the phase 2 or second board examination by the end of June. The Board has not confirmed any date yet. The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination is an additional opportunity for students to improve their performance. Under the two-board-exam system introduced from 2026, the first examination is mandatory, while the second examination is optional for students who wish to improve their scores.

About 6.69 lakh students registered for Exam-2, CBSE shared. This included students appearing for improvement as well as compartment candidates.

When will the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026 be declared?