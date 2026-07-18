CBSE Class 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026 Out: Where and how to check

CBSE is set to announce the Class 10 second board examination result soon on official portals. Introduced for the first time this year under NEP 2020, the two-board system allows students to improve their phase 1 scores, with the higher mark from either attempt reflected in the final marksheet.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 18, 2026 08:27 PM IST
CBSE is set to announce the results of the class 10th second board examination 2026 on its official website soon.CBSE is set to announce the results of the class 10th second board examination 2026 on its official website soon. (image: ai generated)
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 second board examination results. Students who appeared for the improvement examination can check and download their scorecards through DigiLocker, and more details on the official websites — cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in.

The second board examination was introduced this year under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as part of the new two-board examination system for Class 10. While the first board examination was mandatory, the second attempt was optional and allowed students to improve their scores. The higher marks obtained in either attempt will be reflected in the final marksheet.

How to check CBSE Class 10 second board result on DigiLocker

Students can follow these steps to access their digital marksheet:

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker mobile app.

Step 2: Sign in using the registered mobile number or Aadhaar credentials. New users can create an account by completing the registration process.

Step 3: Go to the Issued Documents section and select Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Step 4: Choose Class 10 Marksheet/Passing Certificate 2026.

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Step 5: Enter the required details, including the CBSE roll number, school number and admit card ID, if prompted.

Step 6: Submit the details to view and download the digital marksheet. Students can also save it for future reference.

Students should carefully verify the details mentioned on the marksheet, including their name, roll number, subject-wise marks and qualifying status.

Any discrepancy should be reported to the respective school or CBSE.
To be declared pass, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks as prescribed by the board. Those who are unable to meet the minimum qualifying criteria will have to appear in the compartment examination, as per CBSE guidelines.

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In the first board examination, CBSE recorded an overall Class 10 pass percentage of 93.70 per cent. More than five lakh students had registered for the second board examination to improve their scores under the newly introduced system.

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