CBSE Class 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026 Out: Where and how to check

CBSE is set to announce the results of the class 10th second board examination 2026 on its official website soon. (image: ai generated)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 second board examination results. Students who appeared for the improvement examination can check and download their scorecards through DigiLocker, and more details on the official websites — cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in.

The second board examination was introduced this year under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as part of the new two-board examination system for Class 10. While the first board examination was mandatory, the second attempt was optional and allowed students to improve their scores. The higher marks obtained in either attempt will be reflected in the final marksheet.