CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 Live Updates: Over 6.6 lakh candidates await results

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 LIVE: Over 6 lakh candidates await results (Screengrab from official website)

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the result for the class 10th compartment examination soon. The exam was held between May 15 and May 21, 2026. Students who had appeared for the CBSE secondary exam phase 2 can check their results at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in. Apart from this, the result will also be available at DigiLocker and the UMANG mobile app.

To check the results, visit the official CBSE website. Then, on the homepage, click on the “CBSE class 10 2nd board exam result 2026” link. After that, enter the roll number, admit card ID, and other login details, and enter submit. The result will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

Story continues below this ad According to the data, a total of 6,68,854 students appeared in the examinations. Of these, 85,285 candidates appeared under the compartment category, while 5,25,655 students registered for improvement examinations. Another 57,914 candidates fell under the combined compartment and improvement category. The gender-wise data released by the board shows that 2,66,209 female candidates and 4,02,643 male candidates appeared for the exams, along with two candidates listed under the “other” category. Subject-wise statistics indicate that 1,92,508 students opted for one subject, 2,79,227 candidates registered for two subjects, while 1,97,119 students appeared in three subjects. This year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 93.70%. The class 10th exams were held for 83 subjects in 8,075 exam centres. A total of 24,71,777 students had appeared, while 23,16,008 had passed. Trivandrum emerged as the best-performing district by recording a score of 99.79%. Live Updates Jul 1, 2026 11:23 AM IST Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live Update: Paper pattern shifted toward 50 percent competency-based questions As part of the broader reform accompanying the two-exam system, CBSE has increased the weightage of competency-based questions to 50 percent of the paper across subjects. This shift, applicable to both Phase 1 and Phase 2 examinations, moves the assessment style away from rote memorisation toward application-based, case-study, and source-based questioning. The plea contended that the non-declaration of his result has jeopardised his higher education prospects and deprived him of admission opportunities. (Image: AI Generated) CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 Live Updates: The CBSE second board examination has been introduced for students seeking compartment and improvement opportunities. As per the schedule announced by the board, the examinations will be conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm across the country. This is the first time CBSE has conducted two board exams.

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