CBSE Class 10th Second Board Exam 2026 Dates: LOC submission, fee timeline for May improvement exams

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the detailed schedule and guidelines for submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10th 2nd Board Examination 2026 under the two board examination policy. The board will conduct the Second Board Examination in May 2026, allowing students to improve their performance in up to three subjects.
CBSE has introduced a phased process for LOC submission and examination fee payment to streamline participation and ensure advance planning for the first edition of the policy.
|Activity
|Schedule
|LOC Submission – 1st Phase
|March 18, 2026 to March 31, 2026
|Examination Fee Payment – 1st Phase
|From next day of result declaration, for 5 days
|LOC Submission – 2nd Phase
|From next day of result declaration, for 5 days
|Examination Fee Payment – 2nd Phase
|From next day of result declaration, for 5 days
|LOC Submission – 3rd Phase (with late fee)
|From 7th day after result declaration, for 2 days
|Examination Fee Payment – 3rd Phase (with late fee)
|From 7th day after result declaration, for 2 days
CBSE has clarified that LOC submission will be done by schools on behalf of students. Since this is the first time the Second Board Examination is being conducted for Class X, the board has asked schools to ensure accurate and timely data submission.
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From mandatory school-led submission process to fresh LOC for compartment candidates, what the CBSE Board has instructed:
Schools are responsible for submitting the LOC for all students who wish to appear in the Second Board Examination. Individual student submissions will not be accepted, and principals must verify all details before final submission.
Principals have been directed to clearly inform students and parents about eligibility criteria, applicable subjects, schedule of LOC submission, and fee payment deadlines. This is aimed at avoiding last-minute confusion and missed opportunities.
CBSE has advised schools to guide students to opt for the Second Board Examination judiciously, primarily in cases where performance improvement is necessary, rather than as a routine attempt.
The board has stated that the number of exam centres for the Second Board Examination will be limited. Students may not be allotted the same centres as their main board exams, and requests for change of centre will not be entertained once allotted.
Students interested in appearing are encouraged to submit their LOC during the first phase. CBSE noted that early data submission will help in logistical planning, including centre allocation and subject-wise arrangements.
While early submission is advised, CBSE has allowed flexibility. Students can take a final call after the declaration of main board results and complete LOC submission along with fee payment during the second phase.
Students placed in the compartment category after the main examination will be required to submit a fresh LOC. CBSE noted that subject combinations or improvement criteria may change in such cases.
The board added that all LOC submissions and fee payments must be completed within the specified timelines, with the system closing at 11:59:59 PM on the last working day of each phase.