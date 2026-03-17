CBSE Class 10th Second Board Exam 2026 Dates: LOC submission, fee timeline for May improvement exams

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the detailed schedule and guidelines for submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10th 2nd Board Examination 2026 under the two board examination policy. The board will conduct the Second Board Examination in May 2026, allowing students to improve their performance in up to three subjects.

CBSE has introduced a phased process for LOC submission and examination fee payment to streamline participation and ensure advance planning for the first edition of the policy.

CBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 key dates

Activity Schedule LOC Submission – 1st Phase March 18, 2026 to March 31, 2026 Examination Fee Payment – 1st Phase From next day of result declaration, for 5 days LOC Submission – 2nd Phase From next day of result declaration, for 5 days Examination Fee Payment – 2nd Phase From next day of result declaration, for 5 days LOC Submission – 3rd Phase (with late fee) From 7th day after result declaration, for 2 days Examination Fee Payment – 3rd Phase (with late fee) From 7th day after result declaration, for 2 days

CBSE has clarified that LOC submission will be done by schools on behalf of students. Since this is the first time the Second Board Examination is being conducted for Class X, the board has asked schools to ensure accurate and timely data submission.