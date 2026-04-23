CBSE Class 10th Second-Board Exam Timetable: Exams begin on May 15, complete date sheet here

This is the first time that the CBSE is conducting under a two-board exam structure, which will allow students who have already passed Class 10th main exam held earlier in February to re-appear for up to three subjects, and improve their scores.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 23, 2026 12:03 PM IST
CBSE Supplementary Exam Date Sheet 2025 Released for Class 10, 12CBSE Supplementary Exam Date Sheet 2025 Released for Class 10, 1 (Representative image/ Express photo)
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the timetable for its second board exam for class 10th students. The secondary exams will begin on May 15 with the Mathematics standard (041) and Basic (241) papers. English papers will be held on May 16, followed by Science on May 18 and language papers on May 19, all in a single shift.

This is the first time that the CBSE is conducting under a two-board exam structure, which will allow students who have already passed the Class 10th main exam held earlier in February to re-appear for up to three subjects, and improve their scores.

CBSE Class 10th Second Exam 2026 complete schedule 

Day, Date & Time Subject Code Subject Name
Friday 15th May, 2026
10:30 Am – 01:30 Pm 041 Mathematics Standard
241 Mathematics Basic
Saturday 16th May, 2026
10:30 Am – 01:30 Pm 101 English (Communicative)
184 English (Language And Literature)
Monday 18th May, 2026
10:30 Am – 01:30 Pm 086 Science
Tuesday 19th May, 2026
10:30 Am – 01:30 Pm 002 Hindi Course-A
003 Urdu Course-A
004 Punjabi
005 Bengali
006 Tamil
007 Telugu
009 Marathi
010 Gujarati
011 Manipuri
012 Malayalam
013 Odia
014 Assamese
015 Kannada
016 Arabic

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 examination results for 2026 on April 15, with Delhi recording an overall pass percentage of 97.38%, marking a sharp rise from last year’s 95.14% and placing the Capital above the national average of 93.70%.

 

 

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