CBSE Class 10th results: Over 57k student score 95% and above, Kendriya Vidyalaya schools register 100%

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today announced the Class 10 results. The pass percentage this year is 99.04 which is nearly eight per cent higher than previous year’s 91.46 per cent. The results are available on the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Of the total registered candidates — 21,13,767, the results of 20,97,128 students have been released. A total of 16,639 students results are under process, dates of their result release will be announced later.

This year, 2.76 per cent students scored above 95 per cent while a total of 57,824 registered above 95 per cent and above.

Among districts, Trivandrum has scored highest pass percentage at 99.99 per cent followed by Bengaluru at 99.96 per cent and Chennai at 99.94 per cent. Delhi East has got 97.80 per cent while Delhi West has registered 98.74 pass percentage.

Girls have performed well with a marginal increase of 99.24 per cent while boys have registered 98.89 pass percentage. Transgender students have scored cent percent. Class 12 students of the same category too have got 100 per cent pass percentage this year.

In the institution-wise category, government schools performance has improved. Kendriya Vidyalaya schools have scored 100 per cent. Last year, they registered 99.23 per cent. Jawahar Navodaya Vidalaya pass percentage has increased to 99.99 per cent as against previous year’s 98.66. The government schools scored 96.03 per cent (it was 80.91 per cent in 2020) while government-aided got 95.88 per cent as against 77.82 last year. As many as 99.57 per cent students passed from the independent schools category this year. In 2020, the pass percentage was 92.81 per cent.

The Class 10 examinations were scheduled to start on May 4, however due to surge in Covid-19 cases, CBSE had to announce the cancellation of Class 10 examinations.

The CBSE results for Class 10 students are being prepared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment, as the examinations could not be conducted due to the pandemic. Therefore, the board decided to evaluate Class 10 students by awarding 20 marks to internal assessment and 80 marks to various internal tests or exams held throughout the year. The breakdown of the 80 marks included: 10 marks for periodic/ unit test, 30 for half yearly/ mid-term examinations, and 40 marks for pre-board exams.

Last year, the Board saw around 18.89 lakh students appearing for Class 10 examinations. The Board could not, however, conduct examinations for all subjects due to the pandemic. The results, thus, for the exams not conducted, have been prepared on the basis of the average of the three highest scores obtained by the student on the exams that were successfully conducted.

The Board this year also could not conduct Class 12 examinations due to the pandemic.