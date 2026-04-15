CBSE Class 10th Results 2026 Out: 93.70% students pass; southern region records higher pass rates

The Central Board of Secondary Education announced Class 10 Results 2026 with 93.70% pass rate, up from 93.66% last year, as 23,16,008 students passed out of 24,71,777 appearing candidates, showing steady overall performance trend.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 15, 2026 05:33 PM IST
CBSE 10th Results Declared 2026CBSE 10th Results: Which region had highest pass percentage over the years? (Express Photo)
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CBSE Class 10th Results 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 examination results 2026 (Phase 1) on April 15. The overall pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 (full subjects) saw a marginal improvement in 2026 compared to the previous year. Last year, a pass percentage of 93.66% was recorded. In 2026, the number of candidates increased to 24,71,777 appearing students, with 23,16,008 declared pass, taking the overall pass percentage slightly higher to 93.70%, reflecting a steady trend in performance.

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In the 2026 Session 1 results of the CBSE Class 10 examinations, several regions recorded exceptionally high pass percentages. Trivandrum and Vijayawada topped the list with an impressive 99.79% pass rate each, followed closely by Chennai at 99.58%. Bengaluru also performed strongly with 98.91%. Meanwhile, regions in the national capital, such as Delhi West and Delhi East, recorded pass percentages of 97.45% and 97.33% respectively.

Rank Region Pass Percentage
1 Trivandrum 99.79%
2 Vijayawada 99.79%
3 Chennai 99.58%
4 Bengaluru 98.91%
5 Delhi West 97.45%

Here’s a look at the regions that have consistently recorded the highest pass percentages over the last five years.

Top 5 CBSE Class 10 regions: Pass percentage trends in last 5 years

In the last five years, Trivandrum has remained the best-performing region, maintaining near-perfect pass percentages every year. Bengaluru and Chennai have also consistently ranked among the top three, reflecting strong academic outcomes across CBSE-affiliated schools in these regions.

cbse results 10th stats The top 5 regions in the five years with highest pass rates in CBSE 10th results (Source: CBSE)

The data shows consistency at the top, particularly for Trivandrum, which has stayed around the 99.7–99.9% mark across all five years. Bengaluru and Chennai follow closely, both maintaining pass rates well above 98% in most years.

Last year, Trivandrum and Vijayawada jointly secured the top position with a pass percentage of 99.79%, followed by Bengaluru (98.90%) and Chennai (98.71%). Pune and Ajmer rounded out the top five.

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Delhi regions also performed well, with Delhi West (95.24%) and Delhi East (95.07%) featuring within the top 10, alongside Chandigarh and Panchkula.

A deeper look at previous years shows the dominance of southern regions. Trivandrum remained number one across 2024, 2023, 2022, and 2021, while Bengaluru and Chennai frequently occupied the second and third spots.

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Ajmer and Pune have also consistently featured among the top five, although their pass percentages have seen a gradual dip compared to the near-perfect scores recorded in 2021. Meanwhile, regions such as Patna, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, and Panchkula have regularly appeared in the top 10 list, indicating steady academic performance.

 

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