CBSE Class 10th Results 2026 Out: 93.70% students pass; southern region records higher pass rates

CBSE Class 10th Results 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 examination results 2026 (Phase 1) on April 15. The overall pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 (full subjects) saw a marginal improvement in 2026 compared to the previous year. Last year, a pass percentage of 93.66% was recorded. In 2026, the number of candidates increased to 24,71,777 appearing students, with 23,16,008 declared pass, taking the overall pass percentage slightly higher to 93.70%, reflecting a steady trend in performance.

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In the 2026 Session 1 results of the CBSE Class 10 examinations, several regions recorded exceptionally high pass percentages. Trivandrum and Vijayawada topped the list with an impressive 99.79% pass rate each, followed closely by Chennai at 99.58%. Bengaluru also performed strongly with 98.91%. Meanwhile, regions in the national capital, such as Delhi West and Delhi East, recorded pass percentages of 97.45% and 97.33% respectively.