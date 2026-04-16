CBSE Class 10th result re-evaluation, verification after second board exam; FAQs here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 board examination results for 2026 on April 15, recording a pass percentage of 93.70 per cent. As lakhs of students celebrate their results, the Board will activate its Class 10 redressal mechanism, offering dissatisfied students the option to photocopy, verify, and re-evaluate their answer books after the second board exam.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Here

Before the implementation of the two board examinations, the Class 10th and 12th results were released together in May, with re-evaluation and verification opened days after the results declaration.

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Question: What are the options for students unsatisfied with CBSE Class 10 results 2026?

Answer: CBSE’s redressal facility is open to all students who are not satisfied with their declared CBSE Class 10th scores. Under this policy, students can apply for either a photocopy (scanned copy) of their answer book or opt for verification of marks, re-evaluation, or both. Crucially, these facilities can only be availed online and will be made available only after the second board examinations, mentions the CBSE notice.

Questions: Can CBSE revaluation application be done offline?

Answer: All applications must be submitted through CBSE’s official portal. No offline requests will be entertained. Students must log in with their credentials and follow the prescribed process within the notified window period.

Also Read | How CBSE changed assessment, curriculum, exams in the last few years: A complete timeline

Question: In how many subjects second board exams can be taken?

Answer: The second board exams are a way for Class 10 students who appeared in the 2026 exams to improve their performance in up to three subjects.

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Question: When will CBSE conduct second board exam?

Answer: As per CBSE’s two board examination policy, the second board examinations are proposed to begin from mid-May 2026. A detailed circular has already been issued and is available on the official CBSE website. For students in the compartment category, the List of Candidates (LOC) submission window opened on April 16, 2026, for five days only.

Question: When did CBSE declare Class 10 exam results in 2026?

CBSE declared the Class 10 examination results for 2026, recording an overall pass percentage of 93.70%. Among top performers, 55,368 students secured 95% and above, while over 2.75 lakh students fall within the high-achiever bracket. Approximately 1.47 lakh students have been placed in the compartment category and will have the opportunity to improve their scores through supplementary exams.

Question: How was region-wise performance this year?

Answer: In the 2026 Session 1 results of the CBSE Class 10 examinations, several regions recorded exceptionally high pass percentages. Trivandrum and Vijayawada topped the list with an impressive 99.79% pass rate each, followed closely by Chennai at 99.58%. Bengaluru also performed strongly with 98.91%. Meanwhile, regions in the national capital, such as Delhi West and Delhi East, recorded pass percentages of 97.45% and 97.33%, respectively.