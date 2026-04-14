CBSE 10th Result 2026 April Live Updates: Results soon, ‘set up accounts’ says DigiLocker

Class 10th Result CBSE 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10th results in April. According to an update shared by DigiLocker — the government’s cloud-based platform for storing, sharing, and verifying official documents, CBSE 10th results will be issued soon. In its notice shared on X (formerly Twitter), the platform announced that the results will be announced shortly, advising the students to set up their accounts on the cloud platform.

Read | CBSE Class 10 April Results: Relief or reset? 2-exam system faces its first real test

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This year, the CBSE Class 10 exams are being conducted under the two-board system , which involves two separate examination sessions. The first board exam was compulsory for all students and was held from February 17 to March 11, 2026. Students can access the results for this mandatory attempt on the official website, results. cbse .nic.in, once the results are out.

The second board examination is optional and will serve as an opportunity for students to improve their scores from the first attempt. This optional exam is scheduled from May 15 to June 1, 2026, and the syllabus remains unchanged from the first session. Under this two-board scheme, a student can opt for improvement in a maximum of three subjects during the second examination. Students who failed in two subjects in the first exam are placed in the compartment category and are eligible to appear in the second board examination. However, students who failed or did not appear in three or more subjects are not eligible for the second examination and will instead appear in the main Board examinations in 2027.

As per data by the board, as many as 25,08,319 students were to appear for the exams this year. Out of them, 14,08,546 were male, and 10,99,773 were female. The Class 10 exams were organised for 83 subjects across 8,075 exam centres.

In 2025, the CBSE board exam results for Class 10 were declared on May 13, 2025. Out of a total of 23,85,079 students who had registered, 23,71,939 students appeared for the exams. Among them, 22,21,636 students had successfully passed, thus bringing the overall pass percentage to 93.66% per cent.

Live Updates Apr 14, 2026 10:50 AM IST CBSE 10th Results Live Updates: Login credentials required to check results online To check CBSE Class 10 results online, students will need their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth. These credentials are necessary across all official platforms, including DigiLocker and CBSE result portals. Apr 14, 2026 10:44 AM IST CBSE Class 10th Results 2026 Live: Steps to register on DigiLocker for marksheet download Students can register on DigiLocker by visiting digilocker.gov.in, entering their mobile number, verifying via OTP, and setting a username and password. After registration, they can link their CBSE details to access Class 10 marksheets once the result is officially published. Apr 14, 2026 10:44 AM IST CBSE 10th Result 2026 April Live Updates: DigiLocker access enabled for Class 10 documents DigiLocker access for CBSE Class 10 students has been activated ahead of result publication. Once results are declared, students will be able to view and download their digital marksheets directly through the platform using registered credentials linked with their Aadhaar or mobile number.