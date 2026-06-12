CBSE Class 10th Results 2026: When will Board release 10th results? Here’s what we know

The CBSE Class 10 second board examination results are expected by the end of June. While the board has not announced any result date yet, once released, the CBSE second board marks will be available on the official website — cbse.gov.in. The students can also access their result at the DigiLocker and UMANG platforms.

Read | CBSE Class 10th Results 2026 Out: Relief or reset? 2-exam system faces its first real test

This year, the board conducted the second set of Class 10 examinations in line with its revised assessment structure, aimed at reducing exam stress and providing students with multiple opportunities to perform.

This is the first time that Class 10th exams were held twice, and the Class 12th evaluation were completed through the On-Screen Marking Portal. The exam started on May 15 and ended on May 21 and was conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm across the country.

Here are some of the top highlights that students should know about the CBSE Class 10th results.

— According to the Board’s data, a total of 668,854 students registered to take the examinations. Among these, 85,285 candidates are participating under the compartment category, while 525,655 students have registered for improvement examinations.

— The gender-wise data released by the board shows that 2,66,209 female candidates and 4,02,643 male candidates will appear for the exams, along with two candidates listed under the “other” category.

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— Subject-wise statistics indicate that 1,92,508 students have opted for one subject, 2,79,227 candidates have registered for two subjects, while 1,97,119 students will appear in three subjects.

— Among the registered students, 4,74,491 have opted for science, making it the most chosen subject for improvement.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: KVs post 99.57% pass rate; near perfect percentage for 8th consecutive year

— After science, mathematics standard has 3,68,843 registrations, followed by mathematics basic with 1,78,878 and social science with 1,54,619. English language and literature has 98,536 registrations.

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— Among language subjects, Hindi Course-A has 29,860 registrations and Hindi Course-B has 23,476. Other languages include Odia (3,295), Malayalam (2,462), Telugu (1,875), Tamil (1,836), Kannada (1,527), Sanskrit (1,500), and Sanskrit Communicative (1,469). English Communicative has 5,413 registrations, while Punjabi has 1,018 and French has 809. Subjects such as Artificial Intelligence, Retail, Painting, and Hindustani Music Vocal have very few registrations.

Meanwhile, the Board on April 15 released the results for the main results. The overall pass percentage was 93.70 per cent, with Trivandrum the best-performing region.