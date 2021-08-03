CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 date: How to check score

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021: The results can be checked at the official website of CBSE - cbse.nic.in (File/ Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the Class 10 results today. Students will be able to view their results at 12 pm. The results will be available on the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

The Class 10 examinations were scheduled to start on May 4 and end on June 7, in offline mode. The practical examinations were to be conducted from March 1. However, the surge in Covid-19 cases caused the board to announce the cancellation of Class 10 examinations.

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2021: How to check the score

Step 1: Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, take a print out of the scorecard for further reference

The CBSE results for Class 10 students have been prepared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment, as the examinations could not be conducted due to the pandemic. According to this alternative assessment plan, 20 marks are based on internal assessments which have been conducted by schools, 10 marks are allotted to periodic/unit tests, 30 marks are allotted to half-yearly exams, and 40 marks are allotted to pre-board exam scores.

In case any school has not conducted a particular component of assessment, a result committee has been formed in every school to decide on the criteria for awarding marks. To help the result committee, CBSE had launched a help desk that entertaind queries related to the tabulation policy.