CBSE Class 10th results 2018: Amid paper leak and annual exam system comeback, steep fall by 10.45% in Panchkula region pass percentage

CBSE 10th results 2018: The overall pass percentage in CBSE’s Panchkula region, which includes Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, J&K and Chandigarh, witnessed a steep fall of 10.45 per cent as the Board declared its results for the Class X exams Tuesday. With the annual board exam system making a comeback this year, the overall pass percentage in region stood at 87.65, the lowest since 2014.

Last year, 98.1 per cent in the region had cleared the exams which were held under the Comprehensive and Continuous Evaluation (CCE) system.

A total of 2,40,177 regular students from region appeared for the exam this year, of which 2,10,520 passed. In 2014, the overall pass percentage of Panchkula region was 99.49, followed by 97.9 in 2015 and 98.1 in 2016 and 2017. However, the overall pass percentage of Panchkula region at 87.65 is slightly better than national average of 86.70 per cent.

Girls have again performed better than boys in region. While the pass percentage for boys stood at 84.64, for girls it was 92.08.

Last year, 97.68 per cent of boys and 98.77 per cent of girls cleared exams in Panchkula region. Boys’ pass percentage has fallen by 13.04 and of girls by 6.69.

This year, the annual exams and marking system for Class X made a comeback after eight years. In 2010, the board had started with Comprehensive and Continuous Evaluation (CCE) system under which students were given subject wise grades (A1 to E2) and an overall Cumulative Grade Point Assessment (CGPA) (4 to 10). No percentage was calculated. The step, as per the board, was to ‘reduce burden’ on students.

However, the annual exams were restored this year and this time students have been given individual marks in each subject. They attempted a theory paper for 80 marks and 20 marks for internal assessment were given by schools.

Also, CBSE exams were mired in controversy this year after the board admitted that mathematics paper was leaked. A re-exam was also announced but cancelled later. Some students have alleged that due to paper leak, board has apparently followed an extremely strict and tight marking approach.

R J Khanderao, Panchkula Region Director, CBSE, said that independent private schools in region have performed better than government schools. He, however, refused to comment on 10 per cent fall in region’s result.

As per state-wise pass percentage in Panchkula region, Jammu & Kashmir has topped the region with the highest 96.28 overall pass percentage followed by Himachal Pradesh (94.45), Punjab (88.95), Haryana (88.54) and UT Chandigarh (66.21).

