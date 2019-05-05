CBSE Class 10 results not today, says board chairman Anita Karwal

CBSE Class 10th result 2019: Laying rumors to rest, CBSE chairman Anita Karwal confirmed that the results of Class 10 examination will not be declared on Sunday, May 5. “The evaluation process is going on, the board will announce the results of Class 10 examination on time,” said chairman.

Earlier, speaking to indianexpress.com, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said, “The results of Class 10 examination will be declared next week.” The official, however, did not mention the date of the announcement of results.

Once declared, the students can check the results through the official websites- results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. The results will also be available via bing.com and google.com.

The students can also get their results through Microsoft app- SMS organiser. The candidates have to register their roll number, date of birth and school code.

This year, the Class 12 result was declared in a record 28 days. A total of 83.04 percent students cleared the Class 12 examination this year, the result of which was declared on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Hansika Shukla of DPS Meerut road Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora SD Public school Muzaffarnagar Uttar Pradesh scored 499 out of 500 and emerged as toppers.

Students can get their Class 10 digital academic documents (Marksheets, Migration Certificate & Pass Certificate) through ‘Parinam Manjusha’ which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in.

The DigiLocker account credentials will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.