CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: When is CBSE announcing secondary exams results?

CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 (Session 1) results this month on results.cbse.nic.in. Students can view their scores after entering their roll number, date of birth, and other details. They are advised to keep their admit card handy.

The Class 10 exams were conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026. The exams began with the Mathematics Standard paper. All papers were conducted in a single shift starting at 10:30 am.

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This year, the CBSE Class 10 exams are to be conducted in two sessions under the two-board system. The first board for Class 10 was held from February 17 to March 11, 2026, the results for which can be accessed on the official website results.cbse.nic.in. This attempt was compulsory for students to appear for; the second exam is optional and intended as an opportunity to improve performance in the first attempt. For more updates on CBSE Class 10 results, students can also check the IE Education portal.

Those who are not satisfied with their scores can appear for the second board, which will be conducted from May 15 to June 1, 2026. The syllabus remains the same for the next session. Under the two-board scheme, a student can appear for improvement in a maximum of three subjects in the second examination. Those who have failed in two subjects in the first examination will be placed in the compartment category and can appear in the second one. However, those who have failed or did not appear in three or more subjects will not be eligible for the second examination. They will be able to appear in the main Board examinations in 2027.

The better score of the two exams will be considered for the computation of the final Class 10 result, which will be declared later.

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