CBSE directs regional officers to visit schools for verification of Class 10, 12 result process

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all regional directors and officers to visit schools in the respective regions. The officers have to visit schools to verify the processes being adopted by the schools to prepare board results of classes 10 and 12.

“As a first step to ensure that policy issues by CBSE is implemented effectively, it has been decided that immediately schools are visited by the officials of the regional offices. Accordingly, all regional directors/officers of the board have to verify the work done by the schools under their jurisdiction,” read the official statement by the CBSE.

To get an understanding of the ground report, the schools will not be informed in advance. The board has also directed the officials to get accustomed to the tabulation policy.

“In order to have actual information of the result work of the schools, it may be ensured that while visiting the schools, no prior intimation be given to the schools and only sudden inspection is carried out. Schools may be inspected in such a manner that at least each category of schools i.e private/govt/KVS/NVS is covered,” the notice read further.

The officers have to prepare a point-wise report and sign on the documents inspected, especially rationale documents. A complete report, signed by the officials along with soft documents (pictures), have to be sent to the board by July 12.