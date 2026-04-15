CBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Schools will begin re-registration for phase-2 exam, once results are out

CBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Scorecards releasing online soon at cbseresults.nic.in (Screengrab official website)

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2026 at cbse.gov.in LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be declaring the Class 10th Board exam results soon. Once released, students can check the CBSE Board Class 10th results 2026 on its official websites at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in. In order to check their results they would be required to insert their credentials on the CBSE’s result portal.

In order to quickly check, once the results are announced candidates can keep personal details ,

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Here Story continues below this ad This year, the CBSE Class 10 board exams began on February 17, and concluded on March 6, 2026. A total of 25,08,319 students appeared for the exams, comprising 14,08,546 boys and 10,99,773 girls. The examinations were conducted for 83 subjects across 8,075 centres. CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: How to Check Marks and Download Marksheet Additionally, CBSE Class 10th board exams are being held twice this year, in a move to reduce student stress and eliminate the ‘single high-stakes’ pressure. It gives students an optional second chance to improve their scores, allowing them to retain the best result. Live Updates Apr 15, 2026 03:17 PM IST CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Schools to reopen registration window after results are declared Once the results are announced, schools will reopen the window to submit the list of candidates for the second exam. This window will remain open for five days, followed by a short late fee period. Apr 15, 2026 03:16 PM IST CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Result timing aligned to allow second exam within same session CBSE is working on a tight academic calendar this year. The early declaration of Class 10 results will allow enough time for students to register and appear in the second exam scheduled in May. Apr 15, 2026 02:57 PM IST CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Second phase exams expected to begin around mid-May The second set of CBSE Class 10 exams is expected to begin around May 15, based on the tentative schedule shared earlier. The final datesheet is yet to be released but is expected soon after the result declaration. Apr 15, 2026 02:57 PM IST CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Second exam also open for students who did not clear subjects Students who are unable to pass one or more subjects in the first exam can appear for the second set of exams. This ensures they do not lose an academic year and can clear subjects within the same session. Apr 15, 2026 02:56 PM IST CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Students can improve marks through second exam in May After the first result is declared, students can choose to appear for the second exam in May to improve their marks. They can attempt up to three subjects, including science, maths, social science, or languages. Apr 15, 2026 02:55 PM IST CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Two board exam system introduced for the first time this year For the first time, CBSE is conducting two Class 10 board exams in 2026. This change follows the National Education Policy 2020, which aims to reduce pressure from a single high-stakes exam by giving students another chance. Apr 15, 2026 02:54 PM IST CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Board confirms April timeline for first phase result declaration CBSE had earlier indicated that the Class 10 first phase results will be declared in April. Following this timeline, the result is now expected soon this week. Students are waiting for the official announcement on CBSE result portals. Apr 15, 2026 02:54 PM IST CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Result likely this week around April 15 as per intimations from online result portal like DigiLocker The CBSE Class 10 result 2026 is expected this week, around April 15, based on the CBSE's earlier indication of an April release. The board has kept timelines tight this year due to the introduction of a second exam cycle scheduled for May.

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