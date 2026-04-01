CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2026: Class 10th secondary results this month

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Class 10 results by April 20, as shared earlier, amid a major shift in the examination system with the introduction of two board exams from the 2026 academic session. In previous years, CBSE has typically declared Class 10 results in the second week of May. Once released, students will be able to check their CBSE Class 10 results on the official websites — cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in — by entering their roll number, and date of birth. The scorecard will include subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualifying status.

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As per the new format, CBSE is conducting Class 10 board exams twice a year. The first examination, held between February and March, is mandatory for all students. However, the second CBSE examination, scheduled in May, is optional for those who wish to improve their scores. This dual-exam system has been introduced in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to reduce exam stress and provide students with an additional opportunity to perform better.

To know more about CBSE Results, websites, second board exams, and marksheet, check IE Education.

Under the revised CBSE board exams system, the result declared after the first exam will be important for students considering a second attempt. Those who want to improve their performance will be allowed to appear for the second exam in select subjects. The best score obtained across the two attempts will be considered for the final marksheet.

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To pass the CBSE Class 10 examination, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject, including both theory and internal assessment components. Those who do not meet the minimum requirement will be eligible to appear for improvement or compartment exams.

CBSE has also aligned the exam pattern with a competency-based approach, focusing more on conceptual understanding rather than rote learning. A significant portion of the question paper now includes application-based and case-study questions.

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Meanwhile, the CBSE Class 12 exams are underway and will be over on April 20. The CBSE results for the senior secondary exam are expected in May.