CBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: When and where to check score card

CBSE Board 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on July 22 declared the class 10 board exam results. Students can check their marks at the official websites – cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.gov.in.
This year, CBSE conducted the class 10 board exams in two phases. CBSE term-I exams were held in November-December 2021. The term-1 results were announced on March 12. The board didn’t release the marksheets for term-1 and schools were informed about the students’ performance in theory subjects.
A consolidated mark sheet of both terms will be made available after term 2 results are announced. This year, unequal weightage will be given to students’ performance in Term 1 and Term 2 exams. CBSE has announced that 30 per cent weightage will be given to the Term 1 theory exam held in November-December last year and 70 per cent weightage to the Term 2 theory exam conducted in April-May this year. However, practical exams in both terms have got equal importance while arriving at final results.
Last year, CBSE class 10 result was prepared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment, as the examinations could not be conducted due to the pandemic. A total of 21,13,767 candidates registered for the class 10 exams, of which, results of 20,97,128 students were released.
CBSE students can also their marksheet at DigiLocker app or the UMANG app. Both the apps can be downloaded from the Play Store. Students have to key in the required credentials to log in and get access to their score card.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today announced the result for class 12. While the board has not confirmed result for class 10, some schools are sharing results of term II class 10 too. Once released it will be available on the official website — cbseresults.nic.in. There may be confusion about where and when can students check their results, indianexpress.com answers some of the most-searched questions. Read here
A lot of schools are claiming that they have received the results for class 10. However, CBSE has not confirmed anything yet. A senior official, earlier, told The Indian Express, “We are trying hard to release it today. But we can’t say for sure,” he said