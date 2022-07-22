CBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: When and where to check score card

CBSE Board 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on July 22 declared the class 10 board exam results. Students can check their marks at the official websites – cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.gov.in.

This year, CBSE conducted the class 10 board exams in two phases. CBSE term-I exams were held in November-December 2021. The term-1 results were announced on March 12. The board didn’t release the marksheets for term-1 and schools were informed about the students’ performance in theory subjects.

Read | CBSE 12th Result 2022 Live Updates

​​A consolidated mark sheet of both terms will be made available after term 2 results are announced. This year, unequal weightage will be given to students’ performance in Term 1 and Term 2 exams. CBSE has announced that 30 per cent weightage will be given to the Term 1 theory exam held in November-December last year and 70 per cent weightage to the Term 2 theory exam conducted in April-May this year. However, practical exams in both terms have got equal importance while arriving at final results.

Last year, CBSE class 10 result was prepared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment, as the examinations could not be conducted due to the pandemic. A total of 21,13,767 candidates registered for the class 10 exams, of which, results of 20,97,128 students were released.