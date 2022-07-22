scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022
Live now

CBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: When and where to check score card

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: The results is available at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.gov.in as well as on Digilocker app. CBSE has announced that 30 per cent weightage will be given to the Term 1 theory exam held in November-December last year and 70 per cent weightage to the Term 2 theory exam conducted in April-May this year

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 22, 2022 2:17:37 pm
cbse board 10th result 2021, cbse result 2021 class 10, cbse result 2022CBSE 10th result 2022 LIVE Updates: Check at cbseresults.nic.in. (Graphic: Angshuman Maity)

CBSE Board 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on July 22 declared the class 10 board exam results. Students can check their marks at the official websites – cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.gov.in

This year, CBSE conducted the class 10 board exams in two phases. CBSE term-I exams were held in November-December 2021. The term-1 results were announced on March 12. The board didn’t release the marksheets for term-1 and schools were informed about the students’ performance in theory subjects.

Read |liveCBSE 12th Result 2022 Live Updates

​​A consolidated mark sheet of both terms will be made available after term 2 results are announced. This year, unequal weightage will be given to students’ performance in Term 1 and Term 2 exams. CBSE has announced that 30 per cent weightage will be given to the Term 1 theory exam held in November-December last year and 70 per cent weightage to the Term 2 theory exam conducted in April-May this year. However, practical exams in both terms have got equal importance while arriving at final results.

Last year, CBSE class 10 result was prepared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment, as the examinations could not be conducted due to the pandemic. A total of 21,13,767 candidates registered for the class 10 exams, of which, results of 20,97,128 students were released.

Live Blog

CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Scores now available at cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in  

14:17 (IST)22 Jul 2022
Can't access websites? Here's how you can check CBSE Class 10 result

CBSE students can also their marksheet at DigiLocker app or the UMANG app. Both the apps can be downloaded from the Play Store. Students have to key in the required credentials to log in and get access to their score card.

14:14 (IST)22 Jul 2022
CBSE 10th Result 2022: Keep roll card handy

CBSE class 10 result link is active at the official websites. To view your score, keep your roll card handy

14:08 (IST)22 Jul 2022
CBSE class 10 term 2 results declared

CBSE Class 10 result link active. The students can view CBSE class 10 term 2 results via DigiLocker app or website or the UMANG app. Both the apps can be downloaded from the Play Store. Students have to key in the required credentials to log in and get access to their score card.

14:06 (IST)22 Jul 2022
CBSE yet to reveal pass percentage

To check term 2 results of class 10 students can visit the official website — cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbseresults.gov.in or cbse.gov.inCBSE will also post updates on the official Twitter account of CBSE – @cbseindia29.

14:04 (IST)22 Jul 2022
CBSE 10th results 2022 out

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today announced the result for class 12. While the board has not confirmed result for class 10, some schools are sharing results of term II class 10 too. Once released it will be available on the official website — cbseresults.nic.in. There may be confusion about where and when can students check their results, indianexpress.com answers some of the most-searched questions. Read here

14:02 (IST)22 Jul 2022
CBSE Class 10th result: Websites to check score

To check term 2 results of class 10, students can visit these official websites
cbse.nic.in
cbseresults.nic.in
cbseresults.gov.in
cbse.gov.in

13:58 (IST)22 Jul 2022
CBSE 10th Result 2022 announced

A lot of schools are claiming that they have received the results for class 10. However, CBSE has not confirmed anything yet. A senior official, earlier, told The Indian Express,We are trying hard to release it today. But we can’t say for sure,” he said

CBSE class 12 date and time, CBSE class date, CBSE class time, CBSE result release date, CBSE class 12 result link, CBSE date and time released CBSE 10th results 2022 LIVE updates: Know how to check the score

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd