CBSE Class 10th Result 2022: Board ‘trying hard’ to announce today, says official

CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 Date and Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is “trying hard” to announce the Class 10 Board results today, a senior official told The Indian Express.

CBSE announced the Class 12 results on Friday morning, sparking rumours that the Class 10 results will also be declared by this afternoon. However, sources in the Board said that “nothing is confirmed yet.” “We are trying hard to release it today. But we can’t say for sure,” the official added.

Class 10 results this year are being tabulated along the same lines as Class 12. Unequal weightage will be given to students’ performance in Term 1 and Term 2 exams. CBSE has accorded 30 per cent weightage to the Term 1 theory exam held in November-December last year and 70 per cent weightage to the Term 2 theory exam conducted in April-May this year. However, practical exams in both terms have got equal importance while arriving at final results.

The decision to give unequal weightage, CBSE said, was based on students’ feedback. “It was felt that students were unhappy with their performance in the first term because of the unfamiliar format,” said an official.